Dead Island 2 Developers Think Modern Games Are Too Complex

Whenever a video game’s sequel is announced, fans usually expect the game to hit three checkmarks: the game must be bigger, badder, and better. Or to put it bluntly, they want roughly the same experience but with more real estate, mechanics, and story. This sounds like a great strategy, but some developers disagree and believe it is the cause of many problems in the modern game industry.

Recently, IGN posted a retrospective of Dead Island 2 and its troubled development. For those who don’t know, the recently released sequel went through four developers. Dambuster Studios might have finished Dead Island 2, but Techland, Yager Development, and Sumo Digital all did some work on some version of the title beforehand. After the first three studios were dropped, it was Dambuster’s chance to shine and pitch their vision of the zombie-stomping simulator. The studio showed off its ideas, got the project, and released Dead Island 2 on April 21st.

So how did Dambuster convince Deep Silver when it only had one disappointing (but underrated) game in its portfolio? By taking the lessons learned from that project to heart and forming a new game development philosophy: Modern games are too complex.

“It wasn’t necessarily the content, or the tone, or the stuff like that,” says Dead Island 2 creative director James Worral reading why the studio didn’t just pick up exactly where the previous developers left off. “A lot of it was how they took too complex of an approach. I think a problem that’s facing games, in general, is blossoming complexity and how it comes back to bite the studio when they’re trying to get that game out the door. Early on, we just decided, ‘Right, no just going to be people versus zombies and we have this gore engine going to make the combat really really visceral and tactile and in your face.'”