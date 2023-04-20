Dead Island 2 Release Time: When Will the Game Be Playable?

Dead Island 2 survived its trip through development hell and is ready to be released. Reviews of the game so far have been a bit mixed, though it’s generally agreed that Dead Island 2 is a very entertaining take on the first game’s core concepts. So when will you be able to play it for yourself?

Dead Island 2 is scheduled to be released on April 21st at 12:00 am ET, 9:00 PM PT, and 10:00 PM MT (as well as all other corresponding time zones). Yes, that means it is following a staggered release schedule, though that only really applies to North America. At present, it seems that those in Europe, Asia, and Australia will actually be able to play the game at midnight in their local time zones.

To make matters slightly more confusing, there are still some unanswered questions regarding Dead Island 2‘s release time on a per-platform basis. While the times above seem to apply to the console versions of the game (PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S), there has been no confirmation regarding Dead Island 2‘s release time via the Epic Store. It’s certainly not unheard of for such games to release later on PC, so anyone who prefers to play Dead Island 2 on that platform may need to wait at least a few hours longer.

As always, this release schedule means that Xbox gamers will get to use the “New Zealand trick” to start playing the game several hours earlier. Here’s an explanation of how to pull that trick off.