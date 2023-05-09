Darkest Dungeon 2: Every Character Ranked Worst to Best

Darkest Dungeon 2 makes a surprising number of changes to its cult-classic predecessor. While fans are still trying to get used to the game’s roguelike design, there are some things about the Darkest Dungeon experience that never change. Most notably, Darkest Dungeon 2 is about as difficult as its predecessor was, which means that you’ll need to build the right party of the best characters if you’re going to survive.

As it was before, each of Darkest Dungeon 2‘s characters offers unique skills that allow them to serve a variety of roles. Which character you bring into battle will often depend on the situations you anticipate facing. Furthermore, you have to consider not just an individual character’s power level but how they synergize with the rest of your party. As such, it’s usually worth investing resources into upgrading a variety of characters and trying new characters (and character combinations) as they become available.

However, a rough tier list of Darkest Dungeon 2‘s best characters is already starting to form even in the earliest days of the game. That being the case, here’s a power ranking of every character in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Wait, Where’s the Bounty Hunter?

As the Bounty Hunter is only occasionally available in Darkest Dungeon 2, I decided to not rank him with the full-time members of the game’s roster. However, he is a very powerful character who can get you out of a jam if you decide to temporarily request his services.