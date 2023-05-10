Darkest Dungeon 2: Best Team Comps For the Early and Late Game

However, Man-at-Arms is the proper tank in this party. His buffs and defensive abilities will allow you to keep your party alive during some nasty situations. He can deal damage from time to time when you have the free turn needed to do so, but you’re really looking to buff, heal, and defend your party whenever possible.

The incredible Surgeon Plague Doctor is an obvious addition to this team. This version of the Plague Doctor is arguably the best overall healer in the game, but don’t overlook their offensive capabilities. At the very least, they’re able to keep backline enemies in check and occasionally help buy you a little time with their status effect damage and debuffs. For the most part, though, you should focus on healing your team whenever possible and necessary.

Finally, the Virtuoso Jester is an enabler, pure and simple. His ability to quickly change positions is nice in a pinch, but most of the Jester’s skills either set up combos or allow your other heroes to reduce (or ignore) their cooldowns and similar limitations. He can throw some damage out himself from time to time (and the Virtuoso path makes him much more durable), but most of your Jester turns should be spent figuring out what you can do to help enhance your subsequent turns.

The beauty of this build is that it’s remarkably flexible. Man-at-Arms and Plague Doctor are hard to replace, but you can play with the DPS spots quite a bit. For instance, you can easily move Man-at-Arms to Rank 1 and slot a Highwayman into Rank 2. You can also replace the Jester with a Ravager if you’re looking for some more DoT potential.

Once you start replacing Man-at-Arms and Plague Doctor, though, you’re going to start veering away from the simplicity that makes this comp such a powerful overall choice. You obviously have that option, but replacing either of those characters means reconsidering every other spot in order to support your new choices.

Darkest Dungeon 2: Best Damage Team Comp For the Late Game

Rank 1: Tempest Leper – Chop, Hew, Break, Bash, Ruin