The Coziest Games to Play This Fall

Nintendogs

It might be hard to find a copy of Nintendogs all these years later, but it’s surely worth it if you do. This cornerstone title of the Nintendo DS era was a sign of what the company was aiming for during the late 2000s and early 2010s in a quest to dilute the difficulty of gaming for children and adults alike. Taking care of a puppy was just as fun here as in real life, and there wasn’t even any risk of stepping in dog poop or forgetting to feed it!

A Short Hike

Hiking in real life can be exhausting. Hiking in A Short Hike doesn’t require a nice pair of shoes or a long afternoon in the elements. Enjoy all the serenity of nature without the physical requirements of an actual trek up a mountain. Adam Robinson-Yu’s compact simulation adventure will wrap you in warmth and leave you thinking about the grandness of the world around us.

Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Kirby’s Epic Yarn changed the way the pink hero adventured by removing the main platforming mechanics of previous games and introducing a super-relaxed, arts and crafts world in which you can’t die. The end result is the best game in the series and one of the Wii’s defining titles. The yarn and beads transport you to a heavenly world of cozy platforming that redefine what it means to immerse yourself in a virtual utopia. Kirby’s Epic Yarn is like going to grandma’s house and never having to leave.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi’s Crafted World is the second spiritual sequel to Kirby’s Epic Yarn (after Yoshi’s Woolly World which is one of the Wii U games that needs a Switch 2 revival). The game isn’t quite as refined as Kirby’s version, but it’s more accessible today and gives you 90% of the same cuddly vibes and symbolic hugs.

Unpacking

A brilliant combination of puzzle solving and simulation gaming, Unpacking is an example of the ways video games can make you reminisce about yourself. Each level represents the life of a character as you move their belongings into a new house or apartment. The tasks are always easy enough to solve without causing stress while showing the player unique things about the characters’ backgrounds.

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

The Professor Layton series is a giant in the point-and-click puzzle genre. Solve mysteries as Professor Layton and Luke while working out the solution to over 100 brainteasers in the first game of six in the mainline series. There are larger and deeper titles in Professor Layton’s world, but The Curious Village is where everyone should start.