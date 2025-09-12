The Most Affordable Video Games To Buy Right Now

The worst kept secret of gaming is how expensive this addicting hobby is. With everything so expensive these days, it feels like a guilty pleasure to purchase a new game when there are bills to pay and other more important financial responsibilities to attend to.

I have good news! Not every great game has to be $69.99. And you also don’t have to buy a $499.99 Nintendo Switch 2 to spend a night relaxing and experiencing a fantastic platformer or a daring adventure. These are the best titles that are required for anyone who claims to be a gamer, and you won’t even have to take out a second credit card to add them to your library.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Price: $19.99

One of the most anticipated sequels of all time, Hollow Knight: Silksong lived up to every ounce of hype after its eight-year wait. The game is one of the definitive Metroidvania experiences you can have on any console, from Switch to Steam and everything in between. The controls are fluid, the maps are more diverse than in the first game, and Team Cherry maintained the same melancholy of Hollow Knight to boot. The first game is only $14.99, so you can actually buy both in the franchise for a measly $35.00!