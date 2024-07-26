Den of Geek Hosts Charity Auction at SDCC Featuring Epic Products from Mattel, RSVLTS, Homage, Star Trek and More Surprises!
Join us for our next live charity auction from the San Diego Comic Con convention floor, featuring collectibles you'll want to get your hands on!
Join this eBay Live charity auction here!
Good news, collectors! We’re getting ready to host a special SDCC 2024 collectibles charity auction on Saturday, July 27, starting at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on eBay Live! Tune in online or as part of our live audience at Sparks Gallery (530 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101).
This highly anticipated event will feature collectibles for fans and collectors alike from brands such as RSVLTS, Mattel, Homage, Nacelle, Star Trek, Nickelodeon, Dark Horse Comics, and more, offering a unique opportunity to bid on exclusive and rare items while supporting the BINC Foundation. Fans attending in person are encouraged to come at 2:30 PM PT to get their spot for the live show and a chance to win special giveaways!
The auction will feature an impressive array of collectibles and signed items from beloved franchises, ensuring there’s something for everyone. RSVLTS, the official convention apparel partner of Den of Geek, will be selling a con exclusive Star Wars bundle celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Star Trek enthusiasts can look forward to exclusive items from Roddenberry Entertainment, including a prop replica from The Next Generation and a mini bust from Discovery. These exclusives are sure to be a highlight, offering fans a chance to own a piece of the iconic sci-fi series’ legacy.
For fans of the adventures of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the thrilling escapades of Jurassic World, or the mighty wrestlers of the WWE, the auction will include highly sought-after Mattel figures for these fandoms. The meticulously crafted collectibles capture the essence of the characters and worlds they represent, making them must-haves for any serious collector.
Adding to the excitement, the auction will also feature signed items from Nacelle and Nickelodeon. Nacelle, known for its behind-the-scenes documentaries and nostalgic merchandise, will provide an Aliens comic signed by the man behind the movie’s villain, Paul Reiser. Nickelodeon, a staple of childhood entertainment for many, will offer signed copies of our special edition Den of Geek magazine celebrating the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob Squarepants. And that’s just for starters!
We will also be auctioning off a very special HOMAGE bundle of their new Threadpool line, celebrating the recently released Deadpool and Wolverine.
This charity auction is not just about acquiring coveted collectibles, though; it’s about making a difference. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). BINC supports bookstore employees and owners in need, providing financial assistance for emergencies, medical expenses, and more.
Den of Geek’s collectibles charity auction is a perfect blend of fandom and philanthropy, offering a chance to own exclusive memorabilia while contributing to worthy causes. Mark your calendars for July 27, 2024, at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT, and join the auction on eBay Live (or in-person at Sparks Gallery) for an unforgettable evening of bidding and giving back!