Den of Geek Hosts Charity Auction at SDCC Featuring Epic Products from Mattel, RSVLTS, Homage, Star Trek and More Surprises!

Join this eBay Live charity auction here!

Good news, collectors! We’re getting ready to host a special SDCC 2024 collectibles charity auction on Saturday, July 27, starting at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on eBay Live! Tune in online or as part of our live audience at Sparks Gallery (530 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101).

This highly anticipated event will feature collectibles for fans and collectors alike from brands such as RSVLTS, Mattel, Homage, Nacelle, Star Trek, Nickelodeon, Dark Horse Comics, and more, offering a unique opportunity to bid on exclusive and rare items while supporting the BINC Foundation. Fans attending in person are encouraged to come at 2:30 PM PT to get their spot for the live show and a chance to win special giveaways!

The auction will feature an impressive array of collectibles and signed items from beloved franchises, ensuring there’s something for everyone. RSVLTS, the official convention apparel partner of Den of Geek, will be selling a con exclusive Star Wars bundle celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Star Trek enthusiasts can look forward to exclusive items from Roddenberry Entertainment, including a prop replica from The Next Generation and a mini bust from Discovery. These exclusives are sure to be a highlight, offering fans a chance to own a piece of the iconic sci-fi series’ legacy.