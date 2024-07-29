Capcom Is Thriving Thanks To The One Thing More Video Game Studios Should Be Doing

Capcom recently released its latest financial reports, and the company’s performance is garnering quite a bit of attention. While Capcom’s earnings are down year-over-year, the studio reports that all of its divisions have outperformed internal expectations so far and that the company is well on its way to meeting or surpassing its expectations for the year.

Normally, this information would only be of interest to Capcom shareholders, executives, and fanboys with emotional investments in the company. In this case, though, we’re talking about more than a fiscal quarter. Roughly 10 years after Capcom appeared to be a company in crisis, they are now thriving at a time when turmoil has come to define much of the rest of the video game industry. It is a remarkable turnaround performed during an era in which many other major gaming studios are holding onto the railings and hoping they’ll still be afloat when the waters settle.

So how has Capcom managed to turn things around so quickly? Their recent success can be attributed to a variety of factors, though a closer look at the financial report reveals that their legacy franchises and back catalog releases are doing much of the heavy lifting. That may not sound like a novelty in a franchise-dominated age of sequels, remasters, and remakes, but…it kind of is. At least it is the way that Capcom is doing it.

After all, Capcom’s recent streak of success can most clearly be traced back to 2017’s Resident Evil 7. More than just another sequel in another major franchise, Resident Evil 7 represented both a return to form and the start of a new era for the blockbuster horror series. After a string of titles that pushed Resident Evil further into the action genre (most notably, Resident Evil 6 and Umbrella Corps), Resident Evil 7 took the series back to its pure horror roots. Crucially, it did so via a form of first-person horror gameplay that was becoming more popular on the indie and Double-A scenes but hadn’t yet broken into the mainstream. When Resident Evil 7 was released to nearly universal acclaim and went on to sell over 13 million copies, it did what every great Resident Evil title before it had done: change the landscape of the horror gaming genre.