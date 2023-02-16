Call of Duty Warzone 2: Best Season 2 Guns and Builds For the New Meta

If you can get this gun’s recoil under control (especially in long-range fights), you’ll find that it deals a wonderfully consistent amount of damage to nearly every part of the body. While this is one of those ARs that sometimes function more like an SMG, the tighter nature of many key parts of the Ashika Island map only makes it that much more consistent.

Lachmann Sub

There will come a day when some variation of the MP5 doesn’t find itself somewhere near the top of the Warzone meta. Today is not that day.

I’ve heard that breakdowns of the top Warzone 2 SMGs reveal that the Lachmann Sub actually suffers from slightly slower time-to-kill potential. However, you probably won’t notice any TTK problems that the Lachmann Sub supposedly suffers from due to how reliable it is and how well it handles. You always feel like you’re in control of this gun, which means that its TTK often feels faster than it

Sakin MG38

Generally speaking, LMGs are much better in Warzone 2: Season 2 than they were at launch. So not only did the Sakin LMG get better by virtue of the other changes that benefited that weapon class, but it got better for the simple fact it wasn’t touched in the latest Warzone update.

The Sakin is a heavy-hitting LMG with a massive magazine that also happens to offer remarkably low recoil. Put it all together, and you’ve got a laser of an LMG that works at surprisingly long ranges. It’s a little heavier than AR and SMG fans might be comfortable with, but it’s worth learning to love this weapon.

TAQ-56 (SCAR-L)

The TAQ-56 (or SCAR-L) was once a pretty popular weapon choice in Warzone that just happened to fall out of favor due to various changes. However, the TAQ-56 is absolutely back in the meta at the start of Season 2.