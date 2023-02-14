Call of Duty Warzone 2: Season 2 Release Time and Updates
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is only a few months old, but the developers already have the next Season primed and ready. Here's when you can jump into Season 2.
Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.
In November of last year, Activision Blizzard updated Call of Duty: Warzone to Call of duty: Warzone 2.0, an improved version of the battle royale that introduced new features such as the ability to swim without replacing the original Warzone. Soon players will be able to test the games’ mechanics in new events and maps.
Call of Duty Warzone 2‘s Season 2 update begins on February 15th at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. This release time is one hour earlier than the release schedule of Warzone 2.0 (which was released at 10 AM PT), but the process is otherwise pretty much the same as it ever was. In other words, every region will receive the game at that exact time. There’s no global rollout strategy for this one. West Coast players will get to play Warzone 2: Season 2 starting at 12 PM ET, while UK players can start at 5 PM GMT. And so on and so forth.
So what can Operators expect with the new season? According to the main website, the resurgence of, um, Resurgence Mode will serve as the star attraction. The Ashika Island map will return and let players who are knocked out revive after a certain amount of time. Well, they can be revived if their teammates can survive that long, that is. The more anyone on a squad is KOd, the longer the timer stretches. As usual, this game mode will be available for all squad sizes, and the last team standing wins.
To keep players on their toes, Season 2 will also feature new maps, contracts, and events. For instance, once per match, players killed on Ashika will drop dog tags. If a teammate or the revived player picks it up, they will receive a small influx of cash and UAV ping. Of course, this is easier said than done because depending on how a match goes, returning to the scene of your death might be more trouble than it’s worth and a surefire way to die again. Players looking for something outside of Ashika will also be able to join several new game modes. These include the zombie-themed Infected mode; Grind mode, which tasks players with banking enemy dog tags, and the classic Gun Game mode that forces participants to master a new weapon with every kill.
February 15th might be the beginning of Season 2, but the developers have much more planned later on. For instance, later on in the season, Operators can participate in missions to retrieve stolen vehicles and hack into uplink stations, fight in 1v1 Gulag duels, and square off against new AI enemies and bosses. Season 2 will also introduce several more classic game modes, such as All or Nothing, which only gives players throwing knives and an empty pistol; and Drop Zone, which spawns a new Care Package every 15 seconds. Oh, and Raid fans should be pleased to hear that Episode 2 is coming out mid-season.
In accordance with battle royale standards, Season 2 will also provide new weapons, some of which are only available through the battle pass. These include the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle, KV Broadside Shotgun, and the Dual Kodachis. Oh, and Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda is this season’s new Operator skin.
Of course, these are only a taste of things to come in Call of Duty Warzione 2: Season 2. More content will slowly drip into the game to keep players busy throughout the season, and after that, we have Season 3 to look forward to. While that future update is a ways away, at least Season 2 is right around the corner.