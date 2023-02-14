Call of Duty Warzone 2: Season 2 Release Time and Updates

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

In November of last year, Activision Blizzard updated Call of Duty: Warzone to Call of duty: Warzone 2.0, an improved version of the battle royale that introduced new features such as the ability to swim without replacing the original Warzone. Soon players will be able to test the games’ mechanics in new events and maps.

Call of Duty Warzone 2‘s Season 2 update begins on February 15th at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. This release time is one hour earlier than the release schedule of Warzone 2.0 (which was released at 10 AM PT), but the process is otherwise pretty much the same as it ever was. In other words, every region will receive the game at that exact time. There’s no global rollout strategy for this one. West Coast players will get to play Warzone 2: Season 2 starting at 12 PM ET, while UK players can start at 5 PM GMT. And so on and so forth.

So what can Operators expect with the new season? According to the main website, the resurgence of, um, Resurgence Mode will serve as the star attraction. The Ashika Island map will return and let players who are knocked out revive after a certain amount of time. Well, they can be revived if their teammates can survive that long, that is. The more anyone on a squad is KOd, the longer the timer stretches. As usual, this game mode will be available for all squad sizes, and the last team standing wins.