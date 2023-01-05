Was GoldenEye 007’s “All Bonds” Cheat Really a Hoax?

Skins are everything in modern multiplayer shooter titles. What better way to win a Fortnite match than as Kratos wielding a golden pump-action shotgun? But in order to wear character skins these days, you have to buy them with a credit card. Long before online multiplayer, FPS games like GoldenEye 007 locked such content behind achievements. Want to play as a certain character? You had to earn it. While many understandably long for such systems in the age of microtransactions, it’s worth noting that those mysterious gameplay-based unlocks usually led to quite a bit of misinformation, half-truths, and urban legends. Few of those legends are as fascinating as GoldenEye 007‘s fabled “All Bonds” cheat.

If you never played GoldenEye 007, you missed out on arguably the most influential FPS title of all time. The game, developed by Rare, is a licensed adaptation of 1995’s GoldenEye released for the N64 in 1997. GoldenEye 007 is rough by modern FPS standards, but it served as a blueprint for future console shooters, especially when it came to its revolutionary split-screen multiplayer mode. That mode offered plenty of weapons and characters to choose from, including a few legacy characters that weren’t in the GoldenEye 007 campaign such as Oddjob and Jaws. The presence of those characters (along with the game’s complex unlock system) almost immediately fueled speculation that it may actually be possible to play as every big-screen James Bond in multiplayer.

While gamers can play as Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond in GoldenEye 007, a popular rumor suggested that the game also hid the digitized likenesses of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and George Lazenby. That rumor started in the April 1998 edition of Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine. Mind you, that publication had a notorious habit of publishing fake stories for April Fool’s day, the most infamous of which was a fake guide on how to unlock Sheng Long in Street Fighter II. The aforementioned “unlockable” James Bonds skins, alternatively known as the “All Bonds Cheat,” is yet another of EGM’s April Fool’s day jokes.

According to EGM’s fake guide, the path to unlocking the additional Bonds is an arduous process that will challenge one’s skills and patience. To start, players needed to access the cheat menu but make sure no beneficial cheats were active. Then, gamers had to start the Aztec Stage, which is only available by beating every main story level on Secret Agent difficulty. Oh, and let’s not forget the icing on the cake: Players need to complete the level on 007 difficulty in under nine minutes while enemy sliders are maxed out (i.e., enemy health at 200%, enemy damage at 100%, enemy accuracy at 100%, and enemy reaction speed at 100%). If successful, the game should reward players with a new cheat option that unlocks the additional Bonds. Quite the daunting challenge and an equally impressive reward. It’s just a shame that it was all fake. Or was it?