Call of Duty Boycotts Explained: Why Streamers Are Protesting Warzone

However, the situation changed on June 7 when esports caster Chris Puckett tweeted about a violent incident that occurred at a nearby schoolboard meeting where officials were voting on whether to officially recognize June as Pride Month within the district. In the tweet, Puckett stated that “Americans are in a sad place right now” and that he wished for everyone to “Let people love who they love and live your own life.” Streamer Nickmercs soon replied to Puckett’s post with a tweet that immediately drew a lot of attention from those on both sides of the debate:

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

Many who read that tweet immediately noticed the wording strongly resembled a far-right talking point that suggests that many members of the LGBTQ community are child groomers, pedophiles, and sexual predators who are trying to get close to children via various means for nefarious purposes. That conspiracy theory has evolved over the years in the United States and elsewhere, though it gained quite a lot of traction in the U.S. during the 1970s when groups such as Anita Bryant’s “Save Our Children” organization heavily pushed that falsified narrative for political purposes.

That conspiracy has been debunked in various ways over the years. However, modified versions of that talking point have recently been used by conspiracy groups such as QAnon as well as Republican officials/figures like Congressional candidate Angela Stanton-King, Trump legal team representative Jenna Ellis, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary/rapid response director, Christina Pushaw. Variations of that conspiracy have also been used to push recent pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation (most notably, DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill). Nickmercs recently seemed to express his support of DeSantis via Twitter, though not much else is known about his political beliefs/affiliations at this time.

However, on June 7, Nickmercs started his Twitch stream by addressing the growing controversy surrounding his tweet. He mentioned that he found the video to be “sad” and stated, “I want to be the one and my wife wants to be the one to speak with our child about stuff like that.” While he said that he didn’t mean to upset anyone and that he didn’t believe his tweet was “anti-gay,” he also refused to apologize for the tweet or delete it. It should also be noted that the Glendale Unified School District has stated that their “Elementary curriculum does not include specific information about LGBTQ+ or gender identity,” and that the vote in question was not intended to alter that policy.

On June 8, fans noticed that the Nickmercs character skin/character bundle was no longer available via the Call of Duty shop. Later that day, the Call of Duty team confirmed via Twitter that they had removed the bundle from the in-game store:

Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 9, 2023

On June 9, Nickmercs responded to the news that his bundle had been removed from the game by sending the following tweet: