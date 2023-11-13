Biggest Game Awards 2023 Snubs and Surprises: Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, and More

At the very least, though, it certainly feels notable that one of the bigger games of the year did not receive a single nomination in any category. While I don’t feel that Hogwarts Legacy was obviously snubbed for any specific award, it was a seemingly notable candidate in several major categories. I thought there was a decent chance it could break through into one of them. In any case, the discourse obviously won’t end here.

Starfield Only Gets One Nomination

Heading into this year’s Game Awards, I felt there was a very good chance that Starfield could actually snag a Game of the Year nomination. At the very least, I suspected that the game would be a strong contender in several major categories.

Instead, Starfield earned just one nomination for an award (Best RPG) that it almost certainly has no chance of winning. Mind you, Starfield doesn’t have the same baggage surrounding it that something like Hogwarts Legacy does. It was definitely divisive, but seemingly no more divisive than games like Final Fantasy 16 and Diablo 4 (which each received multiple nominations).

That said, I actually think that was the right call. This is just another case where I’m simply more surprised that such a major game didn’t get more nominations. Starfield fans won’t be thrilled about this, but I honestly think that this represents an encouraging step forward for the way The Game Awards handles its nominations. This wasn’t a case where the “obvious” nominee was treated as the inevitable nominee.

Octopath Traveller 2 Is Completely Ignored

Though I’m not really surprised that Octopath Traveller 2 didn’t get any nominations, I’m certainly disappointed that Square Enix’s best RPG of the year didn’t get a little more love. It honestly feels like one of the biggest victims of a year filled with too many great games to keep track of.

Regardless, Octopath Traveller 2 is a truly special role-playing experience. More than just a clear improvement over the previous game in every measurable category, it is a masterful blend of deep old-school role-playing mechanics and modern design concepts. It’s that rare kind of game that feels like an all-time favorite you somehow get to play for the first time again.