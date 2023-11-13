The Game Awards 2023: Every Nominee and How to Vote

The Game Awards 2023 panel has revealed the full list of nominees who will be eligible to win at this year’s show. While many of the nominees are relatively unsurprising, there are certainly a few games that did (and didn’t) get nominated that will get people talking.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2023’s nominees and voting process.

The Game Awards 2023: How Voting Works

According to the Game Awards website, Game Awards winners are determined by a “blended vote” that accounts for jury votes and fan votes. The jury votes account for 90% of the voting weight while the fan votes make up the remaining 10%.

Though an example of that formula is not provided, it’s basically best to think of the system like a 10-person voting jury. Nine of the jurors would represent voting individuals of the group, and the 10th person would represent the collective votes of the public (that’s us). So, in a scenario where the other jurors have a tied vote, the 10th vote (the fan vote) would decide the winner.