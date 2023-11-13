The Game Awards 2023: Every Nominee and How to Vote
Here is the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2023 (and how to vote for the winners).
The Game Awards 2023 panel has revealed the full list of nominees who will be eligible to win at this year’s show. While many of the nominees are relatively unsurprising, there are certainly a few games that did (and didn’t) get nominated that will get people talking.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2023’s nominees and voting process.
The Game Awards 2023: How Voting Works
According to the Game Awards website, Game Awards winners are determined by a “blended vote” that accounts for jury votes and fan votes. The jury votes account for 90% of the voting weight while the fan votes make up the remaining 10%.
Though an example of that formula is not provided, it’s basically best to think of the system like a 10-person voting jury. Nine of the jurors would represent voting individuals of the group, and the 10th person would represent the collective votes of the public (that’s us). So, in a scenario where the other jurors have a tied vote, the 10th vote (the fan vote) would decide the winner.
Why aren’t The Game Awards decided by fan voting? Well, The Game Awards website rightfully notes that such systems create “several challenges.” Most notably, they don’t want the winners to be “‘socially engineered’ in any way.” For more information on what that means, see pretty much every online vote in the history of the internet. Additionally, they recognize that multiplatform games would have an inherent advantage in most categories due to their widespread availability.
The Game Awards 2023: How to Vote
To vote on The Game Awards 2023, you simply need to go to The Game Awards website. After creating an account, you’ll be able to cast a vote in any category.
Please note that accounts are limited to 31 total votes (one per category) and that there is no “Ranked Choice” system for these awards. In other words, the votes you cast should be for the games you want to see win each award.
Currently, fan voting is scheduled to end on December 6 at 6 AM PT.
The Game Awards 2023: Full Nominee List
Here is the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2023:
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Best Narrative
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Best Performance
Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)
Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Innovation in Accessibility
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Community Support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Honkai: Star Rail
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Best VR/AR Game
Gran Turismo 7
Humanity
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Synapse
Best Action Game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Best Fighting Game
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Best Family Game
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer (Presented by Discord)
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Most Anticipated Game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hades II
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year
IronMouse
PeopleMakeGames
Quackity
Spreen
SypherPK
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Max “Demon1” Mazanov
Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen
Best Esports Team
Evil Geniuses
Fnatic
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming
Team Vitality
Best Esports Coach
Christine “potter” Chi
Danny “zonic” Sorensen
Jordan “Gunba” Graham
Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
Yoon “Homme” Sung-young
Best Esports Event
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
Valorant Champions 2023