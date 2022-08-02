Hearthstone: Best Murder at Castle Nathria Decks For the New Expansion

Magnifying Glaive Demon Hunter

To be honest with you, the entire Demon Hunter class is looking kind of rough at the moment. The class never quite recovered from some of the nerfs to its more aggressive cards, and it’s still looking for a new identity. As such, one of the best ways to build a Demon Hunter deck at the moment is to try to play with as many of its new cards as possible and try to find something that works.

For the moment, though, this seems to be the best new Demon Hunter deck option out there. This incredibly aggressive build utilizes the power of the new Magnifying Glaive weapon to refill your hand and help apply a steady stream of damage (two things that aggro Demon Hunters always want to do). This deck will almost certainly struggle against what figure to be the absolute best decks out there, but it should help win you a lot of quick games.

Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria – Magnifying Glaive Demon Hunter Deck Code: AAECAea5AwaHiwT7vwT+vwTp0ASq3QSS3wQM+JQEgJ8Etp8EyZ8E1p8EtKAEx6wE5bYEr94EsN4EquIEheUEAA==

Big Ramp Deathrattle Druid

I don’t think it’s possible to overhype how good Druid decks are going to be in the Castle Nathria expansion. While there are other classes that will give Druid a run for its money (more on those in a bit), it’s hard to go wrong with the many new options Druids now have access to.

However, I think that this Deathrattle Ramp Druid deck is one of the best examples of the class’ potential that I’ve seen so far. While I think that you might need to experiment with a couple of cards in this deck to really optimize its strategy, the basic concept is pretty much bulletproof. Just max out your mana pool as quickly as possible and watch as your opponent tries to figure out how to get around the many massive minions you’ll soon play.

Hearthstone: Murder at Castle Nathria – Big Ramp Deathrattle Druid Deck Code: AAECAZICBomLBKWtBOnQBJjUBK/kBL7wBAzJ9QOvgASunwTanwTPrAT/vQSuwATV3QTB3wT64gSs7QTaoQUA