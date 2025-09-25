The Best Level from Every Main Console 2D Mario Game
These side-scrolling levels prove that Super Mario will always stay the king of 2D gaming.
Nintendo has never forgotten its origins with the Super Mario franchise. Even though there has been a focus on 3D gaming since the turn of the century and plenty of classics in that genre – from the expansive intergalactic platforming of Super Mario Galaxy to the sun-spotted vacation exploits in Super Mario Sunshine – the Mario games that take place in one fewer dimension are the heart and soul of the character.
Each 2D Super Mario effort has a level that defines not only the game but also an entire era of platforming. Not to be overly dramatic, but these are the levels that set a standard for all others and help usher in new ways to run, jump, and stomp Goombas. What is the best from every 2D Mario game? We have the answers! Note that this will be only the mainline console games, so no Super Mario Land sub-franchise here. Also, Yoshi’s Island will be excluded as it’s a spinoff of the Mario franchise.
Super Mario Bros. – World 1-1
A pet peeve of mine is when the pioneer of a category gets brownie points just for being the first to do something, but in the case of World 1-1 in Super Mario Bros., even I have to give it up for the first level in the history of the Super Mario franchise. The simplicity of the level design simultaneously teaching the player how to operate the game while also being fun to play 40 years later is perhaps the most incredible accomplishment of Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto’s career.
Super Mario Bros. 2 – World 3-1
The second game in the franchise tried to do a lot of unique stuff that wasn’t always appreciated at the time, but has aged beautifully. The first level of the third world takes to the skies and includes clouds, magic carpet rides, and a challenging fight with Birdo. Choose your character wisely; you can’t go wrong with Peach’s flying skills!
Super Mario Bros. 3 – World 7 Airship
The final level of every world in Super Mario Bros. 3 always features some tough-as-a-Koopa shell platforming, but the challenges are fair and the platforming is tight and well-designed. The final airship level in World 7 forces the player to use all of the skills they’ve learned so far, and a diverse array of hazards makes it a fun challenge.
Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels – World 4-3
The Lost Levels didn’t officially release in the United States because Nintendo worried that gamers would be intimidated by the high difficulty of the game, and World 4-3 exemplifies the Kaizo spirit perfectly. The tiny platforms you have to jump from at the end of the level will have you questioning why you even decided to play Mario in the first place!
Super Mario World – Vanilla Dome 3
Super Mario World might be the best 2D platform game ever. Vanilla Dome 3 embodies the creativity embedded in the worlds by the development team, with a sampling of everything that makes the game so much fun. Yoshi, traversing ice sections, soaring over platforms that float on lava, and plenty of other hazards make the level a potpourri of Mario’s platforming qualities.
New Super Mario Bros. – World 1-4
The fourth level of the first world in New Super Mario Bros. encapsulates the reboot of the franchise in the mid-2000s with plenty of new items in use, from the Mini Mushroom to the Mega Mushroom, the latter of which allows Mario to wreak havoc on the stage. Plenty of secrets and graphics that looked great at the time on the Nintendo DS make this game more than just a shiny upgrade of 2D platforming.
New Super Mario Bros. 2 – World Mushroom-1
This title might be the most stale New Super Mario Bros. game in the sub-franchise, but it has to be represented just the same. The first level in the Mushroom World applies the game’s theme of collecting massive amounts of coins against the backdrop of colorful platforms in the sky. It’s a comforting and familiar aesthetic for Mario and his fans.
New Super Mario Bros. Wii – World 8-7
This fiery roller coaster ride of platforming at the end of the eighth world in New Super Mario Bros. Wii exemplifies the classic game design spirit of the franchise – just enough obstacles to overcome in the environment, but not too many annoyances as to get in the way of a fun time. The multiplayer aspect of this game was perfect for the Wii’s party mindset.
New Super Mario Bros. U – Soda Jungle – 4 (Painted Swampland)
Nintendo got experimental with some of the world design and graphics in New Super Mario Bros. U, changing up the look of the Mushroom Kingdom (some would say to distract from the fact that the New franchise was running on fumes). The Soda Jungle has some exhilarating levels, and the Painted Swampland with Vincent Van Gogh artwork in the background is a fan favorite.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Downpour Uproar in Petal Isles
This masterclass of ingenuity on the Switch made people remember why Mario is GOAT after so many years of re-tread games in the New Super Mario Bros. franchise. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is filled to the brim with novel concepts that make it hard to pinpoint a best level, but we’re going to go with this cheery trek through the rainclouds in the Petal Isles!
Super Mario Maker 2 – Gotta Walk the Dogs
We can’t make a list of the best Mario levels without adding one fan-created piece from the Super Mario Maker series. This puzzle level in Super Mario Maker 2 shows off the surprising number of genres that Mario can operate within when given the chance, as players guide one of Bowser’s minions to the end goal by turning switches on and off throughout the level.