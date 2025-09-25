The Best Level from Every Main Console 2D Mario Game

Nintendo has never forgotten its origins with the Super Mario franchise. Even though there has been a focus on 3D gaming since the turn of the century and plenty of classics in that genre – from the expansive intergalactic platforming of Super Mario Galaxy to the sun-spotted vacation exploits in Super Mario Sunshine – the Mario games that take place in one fewer dimension are the heart and soul of the character.

Each 2D Super Mario effort has a level that defines not only the game but also an entire era of platforming. Not to be overly dramatic, but these are the levels that set a standard for all others and help usher in new ways to run, jump, and stomp Goombas. What is the best from every 2D Mario game? We have the answers! Note that this will be only the mainline console games, so no Super Mario Land sub-franchise here. Also, Yoshi’s Island will be excluded as it’s a spinoff of the Mario franchise.

Super Mario Bros. – World 1-1

A pet peeve of mine is when the pioneer of a category gets brownie points just for being the first to do something, but in the case of World 1-1 in Super Mario Bros., even I have to give it up for the first level in the history of the Super Mario franchise. The simplicity of the level design simultaneously teaching the player how to operate the game while also being fun to play 40 years later is perhaps the most incredible accomplishment of Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto’s career.

Super Mario Bros. 2 – World 3-1

The second game in the franchise tried to do a lot of unique stuff that wasn’t always appreciated at the time, but has aged beautifully. The first level of the third world takes to the skies and includes clouds, magic carpet rides, and a challenging fight with Birdo. Choose your character wisely; you can’t go wrong with Peach’s flying skills!