Best Last Epoch Class: Every Class and Mastery Ranked Worst to Best

Whether you’re looking for a Diablo 4 alternative or just your next ARPG addiction, Last Epoch‘s version 1.0 update has finally been released following the game’s successful Early Access run. While many of those who want to try Last Epoch for themselves are currently battling some server issues, anyone who does manage to hop into the experience will soon find themselves forced to choose between seemingly equally compelling class options.

So far as that goes, I will say now (and throughout this article) that Last Epoch is a very well-balanced ARPG that offers an array of exciting and balanced class options. Picking a class in this game really is about picking the best class for you rather than a strict best class in the game.

As is typically the case in this genre, though, some classes in Last Epoch are already standing at least slightly above the others. That being the case, let’s take a better look at each class in the game and how they ultimately compare to one another.

Every Class and Mastery in Last Epoch

In Last Epoch, a “Class” is a broad categorization that is then broken down into three “Mastery” options (subclasses, effectively). While there are so many ways to potentially build each Class and Mastery combo, here’s a brief rundown of what you can essentially expect from all of them: