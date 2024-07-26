Best EA Sports College Football 25 Offensive and Defensive Playbooks

Texas

While not the most exciting playbook on digital paper, the Texas offensive has a lot going for it. Along with an overall solid series of reliable offensive plays, it grants you access to many motion formations and some fantastic RPO plays. If you’re fairly confident in your key players, it’s a great option with explosive potential.

Air Force

If you want to go all-in on option plays (which is a viable strategy), Air Force might be your best bet. Much of this playbook is designed around direct snaps to your quarterback that give them the option to either run it themselves, complete quick passes, or hand-off/toss to the running back. With the right personnel, you can confound and overwhelm any defense with this playbook designed to allow you to think on your feet. Just know that your players will take a beating when you run this style of offense.

Hawaii

Another pass-heavy option, the Hawaii playbook is a pretty elaborate variation of the run-and-shoot offense. Basically, this playbook is designed to scheme your wide receivers open by utilizing a series of audibles and motions during the pre-snap process. If you have the right wide receivers and are comfortable reading and reacting to defenses, this playbook can feel like a cheat code.

Michigan

If you’re looking for a Madden-style “pro” offensive playbook, you’re probably looking for what Michigan has to offer. It doesn’t bring a lot of flash to the party, but it does offer one of the best blends of shotgun and under-center formations in the game. Those transitioning from Madden may have the easiest time using this playbook to get their feet under them. Whether you ever abandon it is up to you.

Mizzou

The Mizzou offense initially appears to be pretty run-heavy, and it’s certainly a fantastic playbook for teams with a strong backfield. However, this offense is designed around allowing you to establish the run before utilizing options, shotgun formations, and some of the most devastating play-action passes in the game. It’s those play-action passes that make this offense so much more explosive than it initially appears to be.

Oregon

Shotgun fans are going to love this playbook that is pretty much built around variations of that formation. Yes, that means running a lot of up-tempo pass plays with spread offenses, but what makes the Oregon playbook so unique is the number of effective shotgun runs you’ll also have access to. The ability to run so many explosive plays from that formation grants this playbook a surprising level of consistency for such a dynamic scheme. Of course, you always run the Wildcat if you’re feeling crazy.