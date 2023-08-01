Baldur’s Gate 3 Release Time: When Can You Install and Play the Game?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has captured the hearts and minds of RPG fans ever since Larian Studios announced the game in 2019. Not only is the title the latest entry in a beloved franchise that put BioWare on the map (and hadn’t seen a sequel in over 20 years), but the company behind Divinity: Original Sin 2 (one of the greatest CRPGs of this generation) is at the helm. Fans of all parties and properties involved are eagerly awaiting the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3, and it certainly can’t be released soon enough. Well, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally ready. When, exactly, you can play it (and if your computer or console is ready for the game) is another story.

Technically, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available since October 2020 as an Early Access title, but that version was woefully incomplete (despite its impressive offerings) and lacked certain races, classes, and even entire story acts. Then again, without the feedback Larian received from Early Access participants, the release version probably wouldn’t be as polished as it is shaping up to be.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will officially launch on August 3rd for PC (via Steam and GOG) at 8 AM PDT, 10 AM CT, 11 AM EST, and 4 PM GMT. As you can see, the game is following a global release schedule, which unfortunately won’t do gamers on the other side of the International Date Line any favors. Baldur’s Gate 3 fans in Japan will have to wait until midnight on August 4th to play the game, and New Zealand gamers won’t be able to start until 3 AM NZST on the same day. It all ultimately works out the same in the end, but it does mean that you won’t be able to use the “New Zealand Trick” to play the game early (not that you can really do so via PC in the first place).

If you’re looking for more release time info, here’s a map image of Baldur Gate 3‘s official release time schedule that developer Larian shared a few days ago: