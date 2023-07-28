When Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X?

RPGs come in a variety of shapes and styles, and one of the most robust renditions of the genre is the CRPG (computer role-playing game). Due to their complexity, these games usually require the precise control schemes and expanded input options you can only get on computers (hence the on-the-nose genre name). However, developers have gotten much better at translating CRPGs over to consoles, which allows many games that previously would have been PC exclusives to jump to more platforms. Baldur’s Gate 3 is one such upcoming title.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the latest CRPG by Larian Studios, the company behind the Divinity series. As you can probably guess by the title, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the sequel to Baldur’s Gate 2, which is one of the greatest RPGs of all time. Given Larian’s pedigree (and what everyone has experienced so far), Baldur’s Gate 3 is being widely hailed as a must-play RPG. Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch for PC on August 3, and while plenty of gamers are waiting for the title with bated breath, many are also wondering if the game will ever be available for consoles. After all, Divinity: Original Sin 2 didn’t see a console port until two years after its debut, and the rest of the Baldur’s Gate franchise took even longer than that to come to consoles.

Well, the good news is that console players will eventually be able to enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3. The bad news is that “eventually” could be quite a while for some.

Currently, you can pre-order the Steam, GOG, physical collector’s edition, and PlayStation 5 versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 from the official Baldur’s Gate 3 site, which confirms the game will launch on at least one home console. However, only the Steam and GOG versions will launch on August 3. The PlayStation 5 port won’t be ready until September 2 (barring unforeseen delays, that is). While the release date for the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was recently bumped up, the release date for the PS5 port has not been moved as of the time of this writing.