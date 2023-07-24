Why Baldur’s Gate 3 Utilized An Intimacy Coordinator

Video game production has become such an involved process that studios often hire consultants and other third-party professionals most people wouldn’t traditionally associate with game development. But when you’re making a video game that even other major companies would consider overkill, you really need even more help than that. That’s one of the reasons why the Baldur’s Gate 3 team utilized the services of a position not typically seen outside of film and television.

Recently, BBC published an article about the trials, tribulations, and experiences of Jennifer English and Devora Wilde (the voice actresses portraying the half-elf cleric Shadowheart and the githyanki warrior Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3, respectively). Arguably the most fascinating factoid revealed in the article was that Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios actually hired someone to ensure the game’s many actors felt at ease during some of the more potentially awkward recording sessions.

For those who need a refresher, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the latest entry in the legendary Baldur’s Gate franchise. Set in the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons and Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 is reviving the classic franchise in unique ways. While the first two Baldur’s Gate games were developed by BioWare, Baldur’s Gate 3 is under the control of the current king of open-ended RPGs, Larian Studios. By all accounts, it’s not just the studio’s most ambitious title yet; it could be one of the most ambitious games ever made. To help develop Baldur’s Gate 3, the company leveraged nearly all the talent it used to create its previous masterpiece, Divinity: Original Sin 2, as well as new talents designed to help make the studio’s wildest new dreams a reality. Said talent even includes the expertise and input of intimacy coordinators.

According to Wilde, she had to act out quite a few love scenes while filming Baldur’s Gate 3, many of which were “potentially awkward.” To make all the actors feel comfortable during these segments, Larian employed an intimacy coordinator: a consultant who not only helps coordinate sexual sequences but often helps ensure the actors involved with such sequences remain comfortable. While intimacy coordinators have become a staple of many film and television production sets in recent years, they’ve never really been associated with video games. Not only do video games rarely feature sex scenes between real-life actors, but video games rarely feature any notable sex scenes whatsoever. Even some of the most intimate RPGs ever typically keep things pretty modest in the grand scheme of such sequences.