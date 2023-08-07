Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Barbarian Subclass Options, Ranked

Wild Magic Barbarians have access to a special Rage mode that causes them to trigger a randomly selected magical effect from a pool of pre-set options. Said magical effects can do everything from allowing you to teleport across great distances to imbuing your weapon with powerful mystical abilities. They are all individually useful and intentionally beneficial (meaning you won’t randomly draw some “troll” effect).

The problem with that ability is the dreaded word “random.” Every spell is theoretically useful, but some will be significantly more useful in certain situations than others. Did you randomly trigger a patch of protective thorns around you while battling ranged enemies? Too bad, better luck next time.

Wild Magic Barbarians gain additional magic-based benefits as they level, but they’re not especially useful compared to what other subclasses (and classes) get. For instance, their Level 10 ability (Wild Backlash) allows them to roll another random magical effect when they take damage or fail saving throws. It’s nice, but it’s one of the weaker Level 10 bonuses given the intentionally chaotic nature of those spells.

Wild Magic Barbarians can be amusing, but anyone not willing to embrace the chaos may find themselves constantly frustrated with how little control they have over this subclass’ main feature. The other benefits this subclass offers (such as enhanced magical resistances) just aren’t good enough to compensate for that drawback.

2. Wildheart Barbarians

Though the general consensus is that Wildheart Barbarians are not the best overall Barbarian subclass, I do think that Wildheart is a far more appealing/powerful subclass than it seems to get credit for.

The defining features of the Wildheart subclass are Bestial Hearts and Animal Aspects. Bestial Hearts allow you to “attune” yourself to a type of animal in order to unlock extra abilities. For instance, Bear Heart will grant you extra damage resistances and Eagle Heart lets you perform Dash as a bonus action. This almost Druid-like feature is intended to encourage you to specialize in particular playstyles (or even mix-and-match various benefits).