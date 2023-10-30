Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Is the Deepest Dive Into the Avatar Universe Ever

From a gameplay perspective, the hero’s background as a Na’vi plucked from their home only to return as an adult gives the player the opportunity to discover more about the different Na’vi clans and customs through the eyes of a newcomer. The game’s combat and gameplay loops (outpost takeovers, collection quests similar to the Far Cry formula) fold into the plot nicely, which results in a deeper dive into the Na’vi world than even the movies can provide.

“One of the coolest opportunities in making this game was taking the amazing world, cultures, plants, and animals from the films and incorporating them into game mechanics that are fun and stay true to the ethos of Avatar,” Rechner says.

The demo we played included four missions early in the game’s main campaign, centering on the Aranahe clan, a tradition-driven Na’vi tribe led by Ka’nat, who is suspicious of our hero’s history with the RDA. His daughter, Etuwa, enlists us to help get to the bottom of a troubling threat to the tribe, albeit without her father’s consent. Despite our short time with the game, we got a good sense of the characters, and interacting with them in first-person felt cinematic and immersive, the natural camera movements, animations, and highly-detailed character models working in harmony to create a sense of intimacy and proximity the films simply don’t offer. It’s creative decisions like this that justify video game adaptations and help them step out of the shadow of the source material.

It comes as no surprise that Massive’s take on Pandora looks ravishing, but, unexpectedly, the most striking thing about the demo from the moment we jumped in was actually the show-stopping sound design. As we took in the atmosphere of the rainforest around us, we could hear raindrops, tiny insects scuttling up a tree trunk to our left, and there was something lurking in the bushes to our right, its heavy footsteps indicating it was almost certainly a creature of alarming size. We heard all this at once, the soundscape fully enveloping and transportive, giving the experience a tangible sense of space and dimension.

“Everything in the game makes sounds you can hear in 3D space,” Rechner says. “The sound of the rain in the game’s different forests sounds different, and when you have your bow out, you can hear the raindrops hitting the wood, and that sound changes depending on which bow you have equipped.”

Unlike the instantaneously impressive sound design, it takes a moment for the true beauty of the visuals to sink in. Initially, the game does look slick, with the same vibrant colors and bioluminescent flora and fauna that made the films so memorable. But it’s how the whole package comes together and how we, as the player, interact with the game world that makes it so enticing to explore and traverse. The demo was restricted to the Kinglor Forest, one of the game’s three primary regions, and what we saw there looked incredibly detailed.