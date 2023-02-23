Atomic Heart: Every Melee Weapon and Gun Ranked Worst to Best

Atomic Heart isn’t a very combat-heavy game, but the combat that is in the game will push you to your limits (especially at higher difficulty levels). While you will need to rely on the game’s various character and ability upgrades to survive, you’re not going to make it far without the game’s best melee weapons and guns.

Considering that Atomic Heart burdens you with both limited inventory space and limited resources, you’ll likely constantly question which weapons are worth carrying at any time and which ones are worth upgrading over the course of the game. As you probably guessed from the handy headline above, that’s what we’re here to help with.

Atomic Heart: Every Melee Weapon Ranked Worst to Best

5. Snowball

On paper, the Snowball is the most powerful melee weapon in Atomic Heart by some distance. Its base power level is astonishing, and it can take out many enemies with one mighty swing.

However, the downsides of using the Snowball are too significant to ignore. Its short-range and long wind-up time make it incredibly difficult to wield this melee weapon in the ways that it was meant to be used. You’ll end up killing enemies quicker with some of the theoretically “weaker” melee weapons in the game simply because you won’t need to charge them before swinging. Furthermore, those charges can often leave you in a pretty vulnerable position.