Atomic Heart: Best Character Builds and Skill Upgrades

Because the game is so generous with its upgrade system, it doesn’t require you to rely on traditional, and more limited, styles of character building. Having said that, there are some “base build” rules you should keep in mind.

Atomic Heart: Best Character Build

While you’re going to be changing your character skills throughout Atomic Heart, there are a few basic character-building tips you can follow in order to make things easier on yourself.

First off, you should focus on your Character, Shok, and Energy Management skill trees above all others in Atomic Heart (in that order). Those are the skills you’ll have access to through most of the game (regardless of the situation), so they should be the focus of your earliest upgrades. If you need to refund some of the points you spent on those trees for specific situations, you always have the option to do so.

From there, you’ll want to focus your upgrades on the Frostbite tree. Atomic Heart allows you to assign two abilities to your “Ability Slots,” and Frostbite is by far the most useful of those slotted, optional abilities. You’ll use it through the entirety of the game.

The remaining Ability Spot should be flexed between Mass Telekinesis and Polymeric Shield. Mass Telekinesis will help you survive fights against multiple lesser enemies, while Polymeric Shield is your best friend during most boss fights. Neither is a priority above the other skill tree options, but you’ll want to flex your skill points into them when needed and upgrade them when you have the extra resources.

To summarize, you’ll want to spend your early upgrade points on the best skills in the Character and Shok trees. From there, the Energy Management and Frostbite trees should get be the focus of your permanent upgrades. I prefer focusing on Energy Management first because of the power of Energy Weapons, but Frostbite may be better for your playstyle. Mass Telekinesis and Polymeric Shield become the priorities after you’ve acquired the essential skills in those other trees, though you’ll be flexing resources into both as needed until then.