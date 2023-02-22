Atomic Heart Will Leave You Dreaming of Silent Protagonists

Like Forspoken, there’s obviously a degree to which your enjoyment of those constantly quipping characters will depend on how much you like Atomic Heart’s dialog. I found that dialog to often be awkward, blunt, not particularly funny, and strangely overflowing with profanity (another Forspoken similarity), but it’s already clear that some players love much of the game’s dialog. That writing style obviously became incredibly popular in recent years, and the reason it’s so divisive is that there are those who will defend it as adamantly as others criticize it.

In Atomic Heart, though, the big problem with that style is often the quantity of dialog as much as the quality of it. Your character is rarely quiet for prolonged periods of time, and too much of their dialog consists of them saying how ridiculous it is that they have to open another lock, fetch another item, or generally continue to participate in the campaign. Their constant chatter leads to not only an unusual amount of exposition but repeated exposition. He’s also a fan of saying the unexplained catchphrase “crispy critters” over and over again which…ok, that one grew on me over time.

Still, that almost constant flow of dialog got me thinking about some of the games that Atomic Heart was clearly inspired by (to say the least). I’m talking about games like BioShock, Prey, Fallout, and Doom. You can see aspects of all of those games in Atomic Heart, but the biggest thing they all had that Atomic Heart does not are silent (or laconic) protagonists.

Those games used protagonists that never (or rarely) talked because those games were designed to offer immersive experiences. BioShock and Prey even belong to the “Immersive Sim” genre that Atomic Heart is clearly modeled after. Games in that genre are meant to emphasize atmosphere in ways that will compel you to lose yourself in their worlds and narratives.

In the case of Atomic Heart, it’s kind of hard to lose yourself in that world and that narrative when your character is not only constantly talking but is often saying things designed to break or mock aspects of that world and that narrative. It’s almost like the developers were ashamed or unsure of the world and game they were creating so they decided to be self-deprecating as a defense mechanism. However, I think they actually created a pretty compelling world, which makes it that much stranger that they chose to go that route.

That’s the thing about silent protagonists. Silent (or mostly quiet) protagonists are not inherently superior to more talkative protagonists. I could go on and on about Link, Doom guy, and the other stellar examples of quiet heroes, but that would stray too far from the point. Both styles have their places.