15 Forgotten Video Game Spin-Offs

Pokémon: Catch the Numbers! – Pokémon (2002)

In the wide wide world of obscure spin-offs to popular franchises, Pokémon: Catch the Numbers! checks most of the usual boxes. Unnecessary educational game? Check. Never released outside of Japan? Check. What ultimately separates this game from a legion of equally obscure candidates is the fact it was released for the Sega Pico.

Yes, this is a Pokémon game released exclusively for a Sega device. In fact, there were multiple Pokémon released for the Sega Pico: a bizarre edutainment handheld platform line that enjoyed a shockingly long run in Japan. Pokémon: Catch the Numbers! isn’t much of a game (it’s a glorified math lesson intended for a young audience), but this thing’s mere existence is a fascinating bit of lost gaming history. It was even released in 2002; only a year after Sega officially discontinued the Dreamcast.

Dino Stalker – Dino Crisis/Resident Evil (2002)

Dino Stalker enjoys the fascinating distinction of technically being a spin-off of two Capcom franchises: Resident Evil and Dino Crisis. It is functionally a continuation of the Resident Evil light gun spin-off series, Gun Survivor. However, it is based on the stories of the Dino Crisis games and seemingly exists within the same universe. The fact it also contains several references to the Resident Evil franchise will almost surely make shared universe lore junkies’ heads spin.

Unfortunately, the rest of this game is not really that interesting. Like the other Gun Survivor games, this one immediately loses a lot of its theoretical appeal if you can’t play it with a quality light gun accessory. Even then, it’s just not nearly as good as the best light gun games released for the arcades over the years. The shame of it is that the action-heavy (and brilliant) Dino Crisis 2 strongly suggested that the series could have thrived in a more combat-focused setting. Whatever potential may be there, though, just isn’t realized in this thoroughly unremarkable game.

Wario World – Super Mario (2003)

I’d go so far as to say that the majority of video games technically featuring Mario (or a Super Mario character) are obscure to the vast majority of gamers. Yes, Mario is arguably gaming’s definitive cultural icon, but we’re talking about a franchise that technically spans well over 200 games. Suffice to say, most of them got lost in the shuffle. What’s remarkable about Wario World isn’t that it’s obscure but rather it really shouldn’t be nearly as obscure as it is.

After all, this was a 2003 GameCube title that got a global release and was developed by Treasure. Yes, that’s the same Treasure responsible for beloved action games like Gunstar Heroes and Sin and Punishment. So why have you probably never heard of this? Well, some of it has to do with the general market struggles of the GameCube at that time, but the game itself is honestly a mixed bag. It’s a fascinating blend of 3D platforming and combat that struggles to get either of those things right across its painfully short runtime. Still, this one has enough going for it to make it worthy of a re-release.