15 Forgotten Games Based on Popular TV Shows

Much like movies, video game companies have historically been eager to make games based on popular TV shows. To be fair, certain shows do lend themselves to great games. Capcom was able to spin gold out of the Disney Afternoon animated lineup, and Konami’s big arcade hits were based on the ever-so-popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an extremely early take on The Simpsons, and an X-Men cartoon.

Sometimes, though, you got some really weird adaptations. While some are remembered for the wrong reasons (like that Home Improvement SNES game where Tim Allen has to fight dinosaurs, robots, and vampires), others have been mostly lost to time despite being based on once-popular properties. Here are just some of the most bizarre and forgotten games based on popular TV shows.

15. The Real Ghostbusters (Arcade)

In 1987, developer Data East took a bird’s eye run-and-gun with crazy monster designs called Meikyuu Hunter G and spruced it up with an extra player and bells and whistles that made it qualify as a Ghostbusters tie-in. Machine guns were replaced with proton beams, Slimer was tossed in as a power-up, and The Ghostbusters theme song would play on a loop and drive you insane.

What’s rather surprising about the game is that other than Slimer being a good guy, there is no reason for it to be based on the cartoon. It looks nothing like the show, it doesn’t use any of the ghost designs, and there is no story to it other than Red Ghostbuster, Blue Ghostbuster, and Yellow Ghostbuster going around catching specters.