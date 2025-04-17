WrestleMania 41 Predictions: How Will John Cena’s Story Finish?
Luck is on WWE's side: the wrestling promotion has pocket aces with John Cena and Cody Rhodes headlining, plus a stacked two-night card for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Let's get into our predictions!
WrestleMania 41 is officially upon us. WWE is taking over Las Vegas — the city of sin, risk, and reinvention. Fitting, isn’t it? Because this year’s Mania isn’t just another page in WWE history—it’s a full-blown rewrite of the future. You’ve got legends clashing, factions crumbling, and betrayals turning friends into enemies. In Vegas the lights are brighter. The stakes are higher. The entrances are going to be longer than The Strip itself.
WrestleMania 40 gave us a fairytale—Cody Rhodes, bloodied and broken, finally “finished the story.” But fairytales? They’re for bedtime. This is WrestleMania. And the dream has been corrupted. Because this year… John Cena snapped at Elimination Chamber. He gave his soul to The Rock. Low blowing Cody and pummeling him till he was bleeding. It was a moment that left many speechless.
John Cena is supposed to be the hero, not the villain. The man who was the moral compass of WWE, the embodiment of “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect,” has turned his back on it all. No more t-shirts. No more salutes. Just venom in his voice and destruction in his heart. And standing in his way? The golden son of Dusty, the man of the people—Cody Rhodes.
While the headliner will draw a ton of attention, WrestleMania 41’s two-night card is stacked. The drama is layered. And the streets of Vegas are ready to burn. Let’s get into our predictions.
NIGHT ONE:
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable)
Chad Gable has reinvented himself as “El Grande Americano,” a loud, overly patriotic parody that’s been mocking lucha libre and Rey Mysterio’s heritage with every promo. What started as comedic jabs turned personal quick, with Gable attacking Rey’s legacy, culture, and influence.
Rey’s not just fighting for a win — he’s defending an entire tradition. Expect a fast-paced, high-flying masterclass with sneaky heel tactics from Gable.
Prediction: Rey Mysterio overcomes the disrespect and gets a clean win to kick off the show with heart.
Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
What started as one of the most exciting alliances in recent women’s wrestling — Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill — quickly spiraled into betrayal. The trio was poised to dominate the women’s division, but envy simmered beneath the surface.
Naomi, the seasoned vet, saw her spotlight dim under Jade’s rise. Frustration turned into violence when Naomi attacked Jade backstage, causing a storyline injury that sidelined Cargill for weeks.
Jade returned with fury at Elimination Chamber, blindsiding Naomi with a brutal attack. Now, at WrestleMania 41, it’s personal. Jade isn’t just chasing a win—she’s hunting for closure and revenge.
Prediction: Jade Cargill destroys Naomi. This is her coming-out party.
WWE Tag Team Championships: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day
This is a battle of brute force vs. ruthless cunning. The War Raiders have dominated with power and brutality. But The New Day has dropped the fun and flipped the switch—now gritty, edgy, and willing to cheat to win.
Prediction: The New Day steals a win using distraction and dirty tactics. A new reign begins.
United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
Jacob Fatu arrived like a storm—unpredictable, violent, and completely unbothered by the rules. His debut came after annihilating Braun Strowman, and now he’s gunning for the charismatic LA Knight.
Knight’s momentum is undeniable, but Fatu brings the kind of raw aggression WWE hasn’t seen in a while.
Prediction: LA Knight squeaks by with a controversial win. The feud continues through the summer.
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Tiffany Stratton talks like she already owns the women’s division, but now she has to face the standard — Charlotte Flair. The promos have been personal, cutting deep into both women’s pasts, and the match will be even deeper.
Tiff wants to prove she’s not just flash—but Charlotte’s legacy is cemented in gold and dominance.
Prediction: Charlotte wins. Tiffany looks good in the loss, setting her up for long-term elevation.
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
Gunther’s reign has been defined by violence and discipline. He’s a machine. But Jey Uso has turned into one of the most beloved babyfaces in the company—a man who broke free from the Bloodline and carved out his own name.
This match is a clash of styles and stories. Gunther represents order. Jey represents chaos, passion, and grit.
Prediction: Jey Uso pulls the upset of the night and captures his first singles world title.
NIGHT TWO:
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Styles is the ring general. Logan Paul is the flashy outsider who’s proven he belongs—but now he’s facing a true veteran. Their feud escalated from Royal Rumble tension to social media flame wars.
Prediction: AJ Styles wins. Logan gets yet another viral moment, but AJ gets the W.
Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
This match is about respect, redemption, and violence. Priest cost Drew his WrestleMania moment last year, and ever since, it’s been personal with the car window spot and the sneak attacks. Drew’s had enough.
Prediction: McIntyre wins in a war. This one’s going to be bloody.
Women’s Tag Team Championships: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
A lowkey banger with emotional stakes. Liv and Raquel want to prove they’re not transitional champs. Bayley wants to bring Lyra to the big stage and rebuild her own legacy in the process.
Prediction: Liv & Raquel retain. Clean win, great showing.
Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio
This four-way is chaos on paper. Bron’s been dominant. Penta brings unpredictability. Finn’s the strategist. Dom’s the spoiled heat magnet who will do anything to win.
Prediction: Bron retains. The young lion continues his reign of dominance.
Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
Originally booked as Rhea vs. Bianca, the dynamic changed when Bianca cost Rhea a match, leading to IYO getting the win and inserting herself. Rhea then activated her rematch clause, creating a high-stakes triple threat.
All three women are elite. All three have something to prove.
Prediction: Bianca Belair wins. She reclaims her spot at the top.
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
WrestleMania 41 is everything WrestleMania should be—epic, dramatic, unpredictable. It’s about legacy, betrayal, and rebirth. From Cody vs Cena to Jade’s revenge, this weekend will define careers. Las Vegas might be known for its lights, but after WrestleMania 41, it’ll be remembered for the fire.
The dream match became a nightmare. John Cena turned heel—fully. Influenced by The Rock, driven by bitterness, Cena is chasing his 17th world title with zero remorse. Cody, the ultimate babyface, is fighting not just to keep his title—but to save the soul of WWE from the man he once admired.
Prediction: John Cena wins. Dirty finish. Cody’s story enters a new chapter — darker, more personal.