WrestleMania 41 Predictions: How Will John Cena’s Story Finish?

WrestleMania 41 is officially upon us. WWE is taking over Las Vegas — the city of sin, risk, and reinvention. Fitting, isn’t it? Because this year’s Mania isn’t just another page in WWE history—it’s a full-blown rewrite of the future. You’ve got legends clashing, factions crumbling, and betrayals turning friends into enemies. In Vegas the lights are brighter. The stakes are higher. The entrances are going to be longer than The Strip itself.

WrestleMania 40 gave us a fairytale—Cody Rhodes, bloodied and broken, finally “finished the story.” But fairytales? They’re for bedtime. This is WrestleMania. And the dream has been corrupted. Because this year… John Cena snapped at Elimination Chamber. He gave his soul to The Rock. Low blowing Cody and pummeling him till he was bleeding. It was a moment that left many speechless.

John Cena is supposed to be the hero, not the villain. The man who was the moral compass of WWE, the embodiment of “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect,” has turned his back on it all. No more t-shirts. No more salutes. Just venom in his voice and destruction in his heart. And standing in his way? The golden son of Dusty, the man of the people—Cody Rhodes.

While the headliner will draw a ton of attention, WrestleMania 41’s two-night card is stacked. The drama is layered. And the streets of Vegas are ready to burn. Let’s get into our predictions.