Universal Epic Universe: An Immersive Theme Park Success

The queue of Monsters is loaded with Easter eggs as one walks through the glorious gothic environs of Frankenstein Manor — complete with grand staircase adorned with large statues — and then descend into its catacombs. There are call outs to the original Universal Monster films, such as photos of the original Frankenstein and his fiancee Elizabeth (actors Colin Clive and Mae Clarke from the 1931 film), or a portrait of Clive-as-Henry opposite the new character Victoria. There’s also an encased body of the original Frankenstein creature that’s scanned by Victoria’s modern-day tech. And throughout the mansion, we visit her fireplace den, see boxes of mysterious cargo, and watch found footage of her and her trusty Ygor hunting monsters. There’s also this really cool vampire bat containment unit scene that looks physical despite being a 3D animation. As I went deeper into the catacombs — actually teased at the entrance of the land in the form of a stone structure with a gated entrance — I encountered coffins and crypts, teeing up the monsters we’ll be encountering, and the vibe is definitely eerie.

The best part of this dark ride is getting up-close-and-personal encounters with updated designs of the classic monsters (including appearances by Lon Chaney-era Phantom of the Opera and the Hunchback of Notre Dame). The attraction utilizes a variety of effects, including incredible audio-animatronics, practical sets, and animated action sequences as the rider is propelled on a KUKA coaster arm. As opposed to, for instance, the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which also uses a KUKA arm, the ride on Monsters is unobstructed, has more motion, and got me close enough to smell the Wolfman’s breath, while tipped on my back (thanks to the arm being attached to the bottom of the vehicle, rather than behind). Another notable element is the escape of Dracula’s brides. There’s a very cool transition between physical animatronics and screens that blew me away.

As just an added little note here which made me grin: According to the attraction’s story, Ygor is operating the ride vehicle, called the Catacombs Navigation Unit. When he switches on his controls, the vehicle transitions from moving fluidly to getting a bit janky, as if he’s still figuring out how to drive the thing.

This is more of an adventure ride than scary, but the setup is indeed creepy. There were plenty of moments I saw “behind the curtain” and witnessed the mechanical arms on the animatronics in-ride, but it wasn’t a terrible distraction. There is so much happening on Monsters Unchained that it demands repeat rides (far more than the several times I did it) in order to take it all in. It’s a feast of senses for all the monster kids out there.

Battle at the Ministry

Then there is the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry attraction that zoomed me through London’s Ministry of Magic on an enchanted elevator. Though the land is set in 1920s Paris (during the Fantastic Beasts films), this attraction takes place in the 1990s, right after the Harry Potter films. On the day her trial is to take place, Voldemort lieutenant Dolores Umbridge escapes, necessitating the arrival of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the house-elf Higgledy to save the day.

I have thoroughly enjoyed the pre-existing Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley lands at Universal. But admittedly, I wasn’t needing another Potter-themed attraction. However, Battle more than delivers. The queue itself is, ironically, worth the wait alone as guests enter the Ministry offices. What struck me as the largest, tallest, deepest indoor area I’ve seen at a theme park (yes, even bigger than the Star Destroyer reveal on Rise of the Resistance at Disney). It would be insulting to say this is like a movie set; rather, it is real, down to the marble tiles, as well as nearly infinite stretching into a sky of realistic clouds. The entire experience is expansive in scale.