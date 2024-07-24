The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, Todd McFarlane, and TMNT Headline eBay Live’s SDCC Collectible Auction Extravaganza!
Buy cool stuff and help puppies and comic shops—all from the comfort of your home!
The biggest luminaries in nerd culture have descended upon San Diego and Comic-Con International is underway! Every year, fans from around the world scour the convention hall for autographs, rare exclusives, and neat finds to complete their collections, and every year fans at home feel left out. Except this year!
At SDCC 2024, eBay is offering the epic opportunity to interact with your favorite comic creators and artists on eBay Live. From picking the brains of legendary creators to snagging exclusive swag—eBay is turning your comic dreams into a reality. Fans can tune in from Thursday through Sunday (7/25 – 7/28) between 12:00 PM-7:00 PM via the dedicated eBay Live channel to bring the energy of the convention directly to them!
eBay has 26 hours of auction action—toys, comics, collectibles, coins—if it’s a nerdy collectible, you can likely bid on it throughout this four-day event. These eBay Live auctions will be full of Comic-Con exclusives from start to finish and featuring big-name guest appearances.
Den of Geek will host its own live charity auction, in partnership with eBay, benefiting the BINC Foundation, All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), which supports bookstore employees and owners in need, providing financial assistance for emergencies, medical expenses, and more.
The schedule is packed, and since no two geeks are the same, it’s worth taking a look at the complete schedule of auctions. Den of Geek has also curated a list of auctions that you’re really going to want to check out. All times listed are Pacific.
Thursday, July 25
The Skybound auction at 1:30 PM will be fun—it’s Energon Universe-focused, and those books have been wild—-but the highlight of the first day of auctions has to be McFarlane Toys & Comics’ charity auction at 3:30 PM, benefiting the ASPCA. The Todd himself will be in the house signing comics and toys, which is going to add a lot of value to those collector’s items. McFarlane Toys are universally well made and beloved, so even if you can’t squeeze a signature in, you will get cool stuff. Best of all, you can help puppies and kittens, so it’s win/win/win/win (the last two wins are for the animals).
Friday, July 26
Skybound is back at 1:30 PM with more Energon Universe books, this time Scarlett and Destro. If you want even more exclusives, though, at 4:30 PM Stan Sakai and Mitsuhiro Arita join the eBay crew to auction off Arita’s SDCC exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles variant cover, as well as a batch of exclusive Sakai and Arita-drawn trading cards that look incredible. Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo, is a legend whose comic art has aged like fine wine, so these cards are absolutely worth checking out.
Saturday, July 27
Saturday promises a huge day of live auctions. At 11 AM, Robert Kirkman swings by with Invincible and Walking Dead convention exclusives. Invincible is red-hot right now, and Walking Dead has never stopped being hot, so these are worth a look.
Then at 1:30 PM, amazing artist Andrew Currey stops by with his SDCC exclusive cover for Something is Killing the Children. Currey’s got a fine art background and it shows on this stunning book.
And later, at 3 PM, Den of Geek takes over the stream. We’ve got exclusives from RSVLTS, Mattel, Homage, Nacelle, Star Trek, Nickelodeon, Dark Horse Comics, and more—graded comics, Funko Pops, and special merchandise bundles that will make you feel like you were in Hall H.
Sunday, July 28
Sakai returns to close out the show at 4:00 PM, but the hottest hit of the day comes at 1:30 PM when Art Adams stops in with exclusive variants for X-Men #1 and two variant covers for Thundercats: Cheetara. Anyone who knows anything about Thundercats and/or comics knows that Adams drawing Cheetara is going to sell like mad.
Stay tuned to Den of Geek for more updates and exclusives from SDCC 2024!