The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, Todd McFarlane, and TMNT Headline eBay Live’s SDCC Collectible Auction Extravaganza!

Den of Geek will host its own live charity auction, in partnership with eBay, benefiting the BINC Foundation, All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), which supports bookstore employees and owners in need, providing financial assistance for emergencies, medical expenses, and more.

The schedule is packed, and since no two geeks are the same, it’s worth taking a look at the complete schedule of auctions. Den of Geek has also curated a list of auctions that you’re really going to want to check out. All times listed are Pacific.

Thursday, July 25

The Skybound auction at 1:30 PM will be fun—it’s Energon Universe-focused, and those books have been wild—-but the highlight of the first day of auctions has to be McFarlane Toys & Comics’ charity auction at 3:30 PM, benefiting the ASPCA. The Todd himself will be in the house signing comics and toys, which is going to add a lot of value to those collector’s items. McFarlane Toys are universally well made and beloved, so even if you can’t squeeze a signature in, you will get cool stuff. Best of all, you can help puppies and kittens, so it’s win/win/win/win (the last two wins are for the animals).

Friday, July 26

Skybound is back at 1:30 PM with more Energon Universe books, this time Scarlett and Destro. If you want even more exclusives, though, at 4:30 PM Stan Sakai and Mitsuhiro Arita join the eBay crew to auction off Arita’s SDCC exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles variant cover, as well as a batch of exclusive Sakai and Arita-drawn trading cards that look incredible. Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo, is a legend whose comic art has aged like fine wine, so these cards are absolutely worth checking out.

Saturday, July 27

Saturday promises a huge day of live auctions. At 11 AM, Robert Kirkman swings by with Invincible and Walking Dead convention exclusives. Invincible is red-hot right now, and Walking Dead has never stopped being hot, so these are worth a look.

Then at 1:30 PM, amazing artist Andrew Currey stops by with his SDCC exclusive cover for Something is Killing the Children. Currey’s got a fine art background and it shows on this stunning book.