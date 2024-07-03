Den of Geek’s Biggest Charity Auction Yet on eBay Live: Featuring Funko, CGC, Webtoon Collectibles

JOIN THE EBAY LIVE AUCTION HERE!

Den of Geek is thrilled to announce our next special charity auction on eBay Live, and it’s our biggest one yet! Taking place on July 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET, just in time for Independence Day, this exciting collectibles auction aims to support Feeding America, a leading organization dedicated to combating hunger across the United States. In other words, this is your best opportunity yet to snag a desired collectible while supporting a great cause!

The live auction will feature an array of coveted items sure to delight fans and collectors alike. Highlighted offerings include ultra-rare CGC graded comics and cards, as well as a collection of books exploring the history of comics. For Webtoon enthusiasts, exclusive apparel and accessories will be available, showcasing your favorite series in style. Film and TV aficionados won’t want to miss the limited edition Funko Pop! vinyl collectibles, and we even have a vintage Star Wars action figure in the mix!

Just like an early July 3rd fireworks display, this auction features a number of unexpected items as well. Along with our comics and collectibles seen in our earlier auctions, we also have a special behind-the-scenes Oppenheimer book, a Star Wars-themed purse, and a vinyl record of the soundtrack from Daisy Jones and the Six, and those are just few of the eclectic items up for grabs this time around!