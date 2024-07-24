Den of Geek Announces Largest Media Footprint in SDCC History

Alien: Romulus stalks the cover of Den of Geek magazine, bundled with a special edition packed with exclusives on Netflix’s Terminator Zero and the streamer’s animation slate

Den of Geek to host invite-only parties, including a SpongeBob 25th anniversary bash in Bikini Bottom, a celebrity interview studio, fan meetups, and a live charity auction on eBay Live

NEW YORK – JULY 24, 2024 – Den of Geek, the leading entertainment media company for pop culture enthusiasts, returns to San Diego Comic-Con with its biggest slate ever: four full days of parties, events, and activations, a special double issue of its collectible magazine, its first-ever commemorative issue celebrating an animation icon, and exclusive content from our interview and portrait studio.

Alien: Romulus, the latest installment in the beloved horror/sci-fi franchise, adorns the cover of the annual Den of Geek SDCC special edition magazine. Stars Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, as well as director Fede Álvarez, take us aboard the making of this chilling new entry, including a behind-the-scenes look into the design of the film’s central monster. Elsewhere Chris Hemsworth talks playing an iconic Transformer, Lupita Nyong’o turns Wild Robot, a first look at the return of terrifying spider Shelob in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and a deep dive into the making of the ambitious new game Star Wars: Outlaws.



Bundled with the Den of Geek quarterly magazine is an exclusive special edition, in partnership with Netflix, celebrating the upcoming release of Terminator Zero, the new anime series from creator Mattson Tomlin and famed animation studio Production I.G. Our in-depth look at this major expansion of the fan-favorite sci-fi franchise features interviews with the stars and artists that made the show possible. Plus, we give you the inside scoop on Netflix’s animated adaptation of Tomb Raider, a preview of Arcane season two, and Zack Snyder’s gritty new series Twilight of the Gods.



During Comic-Con weekend, Den of Geek Studio powered by eBay will host interviews and photo portraits at the Hilton Bayfront with the biggest stars attending the convention, with a full editorial, social media, and video production team on hand to capture coverage of Comic-Con from every angle. Follow along on denofgeek.com as well as on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X.



Comic-Con will also serve as the official live launch of Power-Up, a brand new video podcast from the Den of Geek Network that takes a deep dive into the world of video games, covering all the latest releases and retro titles, the biggest studios in the industry, and the events that gamers love. Live guests will include the talented developers at Daybreak Games and more.



Fans in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter can pick up free copies of all three special magazines from the Den of Geek brand ambassador team. Inside the SDCC issue fans will find an adventure like no other. Den of Geek is partnering with Hro, home to comic-based hybrid trading cards, for a special Con-Quest. Dive into the heart of the Gaslamp District and the bustling floors of the Con for an exhilarating scavenger hunt celebrating Hro, a collectible trading cards platform. See below for the full list of Den of Geek events at Comic-Con International 2024.