Den of Geek Announces Largest Media Footprint in SDCC History

NEW YORK – JULY 24, 2024 – Den of Geek, the leading entertainment media company for pop culture enthusiasts, returns to San Diego Comic-Con with its biggest slate ever: four full days of parties, events, and activations, a special double issue of its collectible magazine, its first-ever commemorative issue celebrating an animation icon, and exclusive content from our interview and portrait studio.
Alien: Romulus, the latest installment in the beloved horror/sci-fi franchise, adorns the cover of the annual Den of Geek SDCC special edition magazine. Stars Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, as well as director Fede Álvarez, take us aboard the making of this chilling new entry, including a behind-the-scenes look into the design of the film’s central monster. Elsewhere Chris Hemsworth talks playing an iconic Transformer, Lupita Nyong’o turns Wild Robot, a first look at the return of terrifying spider Shelob in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and a deep dive into the making of the ambitious new game Star Wars: Outlaws.
Bundled with the Den of Geek quarterly magazine is an exclusive special edition, in partnership with Netflix, celebrating the upcoming release of Terminator Zero, the new anime series from creator Mattson Tomlin and famed animation studio Production I.G. Our in-depth look at this major expansion of the fan-favorite sci-fi franchise features interviews with the stars and artists that made the show possible. Plus, we give you the inside scoop on Netflix’s animated adaptation of Tomb Raider, a preview of Arcane season two, and Zack Snyder’s gritty new series Twilight of the Gods.
During Comic-Con weekend, Den of Geek Studio powered by eBay will host interviews and photo portraits at the Hilton Bayfront with the biggest stars attending the convention, with a full editorial, social media, and video production team on hand to capture coverage of Comic-Con from every angle. Follow along on denofgeek.com as well as on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X.
Comic-Con will also serve as the official live launch of Power-Up, a brand new video podcast from the Den of Geek Network that takes a deep dive into the world of video games, covering all the latest releases and retro titles, the biggest studios in the industry, and the events that gamers love. Live guests will include the talented developers at Daybreak Games and more.
Fans in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter can pick up free copies of all three special magazines from the Den of Geek brand ambassador team. Inside the SDCC issue fans will find an adventure like no other. Den of Geek is partnering with Hro, home to comic-based hybrid trading cards, for a special Con-Quest. Dive into the heart of the Gaslamp District and the bustling floors of the Con for an exhilarating scavenger hunt celebrating Hro, a collectible trading cards platform. See below for the full list of Den of Geek events at Comic-Con International 2024.
Den of Geek Events
Opening Night with Power Saber Launch Party, Thursday, July 25th (6:30 p.m. PT) – Invite Only
Den of Geek and Goliath celebrate the launch of the Power Saber with a special party at the historic Horton Grand Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter. The first 250 attendees will receive the first-ever saber that fully auto-extends and retracts.
SpongeBob 25th Anniversary Party & Commemorative Issue, Friday, July 26th (8:00 p.m. PT) – Invite Only
Stop by Bikini Bottom to celebrate beloved animated series SpongeBob SquarePants’ landmark 25th anniversary. Be the first to check out Den of Geek’s special SpongeBob issue and learn the secrets behind the show’s most celebrated characters and moments. Featuring specialty cocktails, photo opps, and surprises at the scenic SkyBox rooftop (350 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101). Fans around the country can check out the digital issue online, pick up a physical copy at participating stores in the Den of Geek comic store network, or find the yellow-shirted Den of Geek brand ambassador team in San Diego’s Gaslamp district.
Charity Auction with eBay Live, Saturday, July 27th (3:00 p.m. PT) – Open To Public
Den of Geek will host an exciting collectibles charity auction on eBay Live — at Sparks Gallery (530 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101) on Saturday, July 27th at 3:00 PM PT. This highly anticipated event will feature collectibles for fans and collectors alike from brands such as RSVLTS, Mattel, Homage, Nacelle, Star Trek, Nickelodeon, Dark Horse Comics, and more, offering a unique opportunity to bid on exclusive and rare items while supporting the BINC Foundation. Fans attending in person are encouraged to come at 2:30 PM PT to get their spot for the live show and a chance to win special giveaways!
Power-Up Power Hour Presented by Daybreak Games, Saturday, July 27th (7:00 p.m.) – RSVP REQUIRED
Join Den of Geek at Mission Brewing-Downtown as we celebrate the launch of our new gaming show with Daybreak Games, global publisher and developer of large-scale multiplayer online games, best known for blockbuster hits and franchises such as EverQuest®, EverQuest® II, Magic: The Gathering ® Online, The Lord of the Rings Online™, Dungeons & Dragons Online™, and DC Universe Online. Featuring giveaways, entertainment, and complimentary special edition beer while supplies last. RSVP HERE.
Fan and Industry Meet-Ups
Den of Geek HQ at Mission Brewing-Downtown, All Weekend – Open To Public
The Den of Geek Fan HQ once again returns to the historic Mission Brewing-Downtown (131 14th St, San Diego, CA 92101) for drinks specials, events, and giveaways courtesy of RSVLTS, the official convention apparel partner of Den of Geek, throughout SDCC weekend.
Happy Hour with Den of Geek and Misty Mountain Gaming, Wednesday, July 24th (7:00 p.m. PT) – Open To Public
Calling all tabletop fans! Den of Geek is kicking off Comic-Con week with a special fan meet up in partnership with Misty Mountain Gaming, the tabletop lifestyle brand that offers premium TTRPG products and accessories to last a lifetime. Come hang out and be the first to crack open our exclusive Den of Geek x Mission Brewing exclusive beer while supplies last.
Location: Mission Brewing-Downtown (131 14th St, San Diego, CA 92101). The event is open to the public from 7:00 PM PT – 9:00 PM PT.
Wonder Women in Entertainment and Media, Saturday, July 27th (5:00 p.m. PT) – RSVP REQUIRED
Join us at the Wonder Women in Entertainment & Media Happy Hour, and meet fellow badass ladies breaking glass ceilings in the industry! The first 100 attendees receive a complimentary Den of Geek x Mission Brewing exclusive beer. RSVP HERE.
