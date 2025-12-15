The Most Anticipated Albums of Early 2026

Lana Del Rey is preparing to release her 10th studio album in January but the enigmatic singer-songwriter is aiming for a departure with the upcoming Stove… or is she? Previously announced under the titles Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, with release dates set for September 2024 and May 2025, respectively, Stove has been sold as Del Rey’s first foray into traditional country music.

Working once again with collaborator Jack Antonoff, Del Rey told Pitchfork that she was inspired by her singles “Ride” and “Video Games,” saying, “I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know, they’re kind of country. Maybe the way ‘Video Games’ got remastered, they’re pop—but there’s something Americana about it for sure.” But as always, Del Rey may be obscuring things a bit; she told Vogue that the album will not be a “heavy departure” from her previous work but would still be a “classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production.” Whether she’s wearing a 10-gallon hat or staying in her widescreen lane, we’ll be seated.

Piccadilly Records

Daphni – Butterfly

February 6



Canadian polymath Dan Snaith is better known as Caribou, the introspective folktronica act, but when Snaith wants to increase the BPMs and get people on the dancefloor, he releases music under the moniker Daphni. After a string of kinetic singles throughout 2025, he’s ready to release Butterfly, a 16-track record set to drop in February. In press materials, Snaith says, “Daphni music is still music that I’m making primarily for the purpose of playing in my DJ sets.”

Still, there are new wrinkles in this collection of Daphni tunes, chief among them Snaith’s voice, which has never appeared on a Daphni track but features for the first time on “Waiting So Long,” with “feat. Caribou” cheekily credited. “I don’t agonize about what track ends up under what alias—in fact, the opposite. I worry about it less than ever and just go with my gut instinct. On a practical level, I just felt like this was a track that both Daphni and Caribou fans might want to hear.” Count us in that batch.

New West Records

Ratboys – Singin’ to an Empty Chair

February 6