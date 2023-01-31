Anime Milwaukee 2023 Kicks Off February With A Super-Powered Schedule

Presented in Partnership With Anime Milwaukee

It’s never been a better time to be an anime fan. Myriad streaming services that cater exclusively towards anime, regular theatrical screenings for the medium’s biggest movies, and passionate video game tie-ins have pushed the passionate animated medium to unprecedented heights. There’s a ferocious appetite and it’s encouraging to see more grandiose conventions come together that give fans a dedicated space to share their love and celebrate their enthusiasm for all things anime. One of the most exciting anime conventions to hit the first quarter of 2023 is Anime Milwaukee, which has been a Wisconsin staple for more than 15 years.

Anime Milwaukee will be held from February 3-5th at the Wisconsin Center, where more than 10,000 attendees will congregate to share their fandom for Japanese anime, video games, and related pop culture. Den of Geek is proud to join the convention as a media sponsor where we will be in attendance with live coverage, including in-depth interviews, rounding up the best cosplay, and much more.

Anime Milwaukee has a lot of eclectic options for the many different types of anime fans that are out there, whatever their greatest passions may be. Some of the main events for 2023’s festivities include Cosplay Combat Chess, which combines the creativity of cosplay with the strategy of board games, as well as a more conventional Masquerade celebration that allows guests to show off and admire their latest cosplay creations. Those who are looking to put their dance moves to the test and lose themselves to the rhythm of anime music will also have the opportunity for a double dose of dances at Anime Milwaukee’s Club AMKE and Nocturnal Underground, which will feature multiple DJ performances.