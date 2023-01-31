Anime Milwaukee 2023 Kicks Off February With A Super-Powered Schedule
Anime Milwaukee is back for another weekend of anime, video game, and pop culture celebration with more surprises than ever before.
Presented in Partnership With Anime Milwaukee
It’s never been a better time to be an anime fan. Myriad streaming services that cater exclusively towards anime, regular theatrical screenings for the medium’s biggest movies, and passionate video game tie-ins have pushed the passionate animated medium to unprecedented heights. There’s a ferocious appetite and it’s encouraging to see more grandiose conventions come together that give fans a dedicated space to share their love and celebrate their enthusiasm for all things anime. One of the most exciting anime conventions to hit the first quarter of 2023 is Anime Milwaukee, which has been a Wisconsin staple for more than 15 years.
Anime Milwaukee will be held from February 3-5th at the Wisconsin Center, where more than 10,000 attendees will congregate to share their fandom for Japanese anime, video games, and related pop culture. Den of Geek is proud to join the convention as a media sponsor where we will be in attendance with live coverage, including in-depth interviews, rounding up the best cosplay, and much more.
Anime Milwaukee has a lot of eclectic options for the many different types of anime fans that are out there, whatever their greatest passions may be. Some of the main events for 2023’s festivities include Cosplay Combat Chess, which combines the creativity of cosplay with the strategy of board games, as well as a more conventional Masquerade celebration that allows guests to show off and admire their latest cosplay creations. Those who are looking to put their dance moves to the test and lose themselves to the rhythm of anime music will also have the opportunity for a double dose of dances at Anime Milwaukee’s Club AMKE and Nocturnal Underground, which will feature multiple DJ performances.
Anime Milwaukee attendees who are more interested in hearing their anime idols open up about their interests and experiences will also be pleased to learn that a wide array of special guests will also be in attendance at the con. Voice actors Max Mittelman (One-Punch Man), Jason Leibrecht (Attack on Titan), Elizabeth Maxwell (My Hero Academia), and Milwaukeean native, Martha Harms (Borderlands 2), as well as multiple international guests of honor, will all be present to interact with fans at Anime Milwaukee. The convention will also welcome the bombastic rock band, BURNOUT SYNDROMES, who are responsible for some of the catchiest opening and ending theme songs for anime like Gintama, Haikyu!!, and Dr. STONE. Additional industry guests, Tonari Animation (One Piece: Red, RWBY: Ice Queendom) and Bang Zoom! Entertainment, will be in attendance to share details about their latest productions.
Beyond Anime Milwaukee’s steady three-day schedule of programming, guests will always have something to keep them busy during the convention’s proceedings whether it’s through fan-led panels, 24-hour video and tabletop gaming rooms, or their robust Artists’ Alley and Exhibit Hall where guests can go nuts on anime merch, memorabilia, and mementos of the experience. Anime Milwaukee strives to appeal to every type of Japanese pop culture aficionado and 2023’s planned proceedings look to be their best year yet.
Anime Milwaukee will be held from February 3-5th, at Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center. Tickets and badges are still available for purchase.