Phantom Fest Announces Its 2024 Horror Event Lineup, Including a Cincinnati Expansion

Phantom Fest, the renowned Halloween celebration, is gearing up for its biggest event yet, returning for the 4th Annual Festival in Austin, Texas, and making its debut in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the first-ever Phantom Film Festival. Taking place on October 26 and 27 in Austin and from October 31 to November 2 in Cincinnati, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for Halloween and horror enthusiasts across both cities. Check out the schedule at phantomatx.com.

In Austin, Phantom Fest will feature a wide array of programming, including its signature Halloween party, film anniversary celebrations, and live podcasts that delve into the paranormal. Fans can look forward to movie parties for iconic films such as They Live and Midsommar, where immersive elements will bring beloved scenes off the screen and into the audience. The highlight of this year’s Austin festival is the “Haunted Honky Tonk Halloween Party,” paying homage to Texas’s country aesthetic, alongside a performance from Gilded Lows. Other exciting events include horror film showcases, spirited debates on the genre, and an immersive screening of Carrie at the Central Presbyterian Church.

Adam Sweeney, the founder of Phantom Fest, explains the new creative touches: “We’re adding some creative, immersive elements to our Austin film screenings… The ‘Survive the Night’ movie marathon, a 4-film endurance test, in Cincinnati is another thrilling addition because it allowed us to work with Cincinnati film groups that are extremely passionate about the genre. Plus, we are expanding into discussion panels and live podcasts with award-winning groups like The Night Owl podcast and Paranormal Putas.”

The expansion into Cincinnati marks a significant milestone for Phantom Fest. Held at the iconic Esquire Theatre, the Cincinnati edition will feature film parties honoring cult classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Crow. Cleveland native Mark Andrew Hammer will present the Cincinnati premiere of Replicator, and a Halloween movie screening will feature a costume contest. Afterparties at Alive & Well will keep the festivities going, with a specially curated Halloween-themed menu to match the spooky atmosphere.