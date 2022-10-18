Link Tank: Discover the Complex World of Crime Behind Pez in this Exclusive Clip

Check out an exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary The Pez Outlaw, an unreal story about the untold truth behind the underground world of Pez collecting.

The Pez Outlaw releases this Friday, October 21.

LEGO unveiled yet another massive Marvel set for fans to chew on, and it’s the biggest build the theme has ever received with a huge rendition of the Hulkbuster armor from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“Consisting of 4,049 pieces and standing at 52 cm tall, the LEGO Hulkbuster is impressive in size, and boasts an incredible amount of detail. The red and gold set depicts the MK44 Iron Man suit and features poseable arms, a light brick on the chest and two light bricks on the hands. There is also an accessible cockpit, which can fit 76206 Iron Man Figure inside. The set also includes a Tony Stark minifigure and an information plaque, with space to display the minifigure.”