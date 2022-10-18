Link Tank: Discover the Complex World of Crime Behind Pez in this Exclusive Clip
Watch an exclusive clip from The Pez Outlaw, LEGO revealed a new Hulkbuster model, The Little Mermaid remake poster just dropped, and more in Link Tank!
Check out an exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary The Pez Outlaw, an unreal story about the untold truth behind the underground world of Pez collecting.
The Pez Outlaw releases this Friday, October 21.
LEGO unveiled yet another massive Marvel set for fans to chew on, and it’s the biggest build the theme has ever received with a huge rendition of the Hulkbuster armor from Avengers: Age of Ultron.
“Consisting of 4,049 pieces and standing at 52 cm tall, the LEGO Hulkbuster is impressive in size, and boasts an incredible amount of detail. The red and gold set depicts the MK44 Iron Man suit and features poseable arms, a light brick on the chest and two light bricks on the hands. There is also an accessible cockpit, which can fit 76206 Iron Man Figure inside. The set also includes a Tony Stark minifigure and an information plaque, with space to display the minifigure.”
It was all but confirmed last week, but MCU fans can rejoice now with one of the greatest actors of all time joining the universe.
“There had been speculation that the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie could be Harrison Ford’s last film role. Not only is that untrue, Ford is jumping from that franchise into the biggest one in all of modern Hollywood: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
Music sensation Phoebe Bridgers is set to star in Danny Elfman’s stage rendition of The Nightmare Before Christmas.
“Something’s in the wind, and tragedy’s at hand—Phoebe Bridgers is set to perform in composer Danny Elfman’s upcoming live The Nightmare Before Christmas concerts. A natural fit for her haunting vocal tones, Bridgers will sing the part of Sally.”
A new poster for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid showcases our best look yet at the new Ariel.
“Following the release of the teaser trailer at the recent D23 Expo, Disney has now delivered the first poster for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The new poster offers the first full look at Halle Bailey as Ariel, perched on a rock formation staring up at the surface of the water.”
