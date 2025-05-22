Link Tank: SNL Set Builder Retires and Sesame Street Heads to Netflix
Sesame Street’s new streaming, Cannes buzz and American Idol’s latest champ. Here’s your weekly roundup of some of the biggest stories in TV and film.
An SNL Icon Retires
Fans of Saturday Night Live have long wondered: What happens behind the scenes of the sketch-comedy show? In 2024, we got a glimpse with Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, which showcased just how stressful producing weekly live sketch comedy can be.
After 50 years of constructing Saturday Night Live’s sets for their various sketches, Stephen “Demo” DeMaria is retiring at age 87. And while DeMaria likely felt stressed out at times leading a team of carpenters for such a large-scale production on a time crunch, he says, “I didn’t have a bored day in my life. Never.”
“According to the report, DeMaria’s schedule at the start of each new fall season included starting his Thursdays at 1 a.m., receiving the week’s set design sketches by 2 a.m., and then splitting the work among five teams of approximately 50 total carpenters.”
American Idol Crowns Its Latest Winner
One of the most intriguing aspects of the early 2000s era of reality TV was fan voting. I remember crowding around the TV with my mom and sisters, watching The Voice, and pulling out our phones every chance we could vote for our favorite contestants.
American Idol has stood the test of time, as it has been producing stars since 2002. Season 23 of American Idol declared its new champion, 27-year-old Jamal Roberts, on May 18. The physical education teacher from Mississippi has shined all season, landing him in the final three, alongside John Foster and Breanna Nix.
“The crooner, who excelled across all the genres, is the second Black male artist to win the competition after Ruben Studdard took the title during the show’s second season in 2003.”
Sesame Street Gets a New Home
Elmo’s home is now on Netflix. Following Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision not to renew Sesame Street on HBO Max, Netflix secured a deal with Sesame Workshop to keep the educational children’s show alive.
Notably, when the show was premiering on HBO Max, the streaming service was the only way to watch new episodes. In the wake of budget cuts to public broadcast, which resulted in countless layoffs and furloughs, Netflix is partnering up with PBS to release episodes to public broadcast the same day that they premiere on Netflix.
PBS, where Sesame Street aired originally, has provided accessible educational programming for children in low-income households for over 55 years. Sesame Workshop CEO, Sherri Westin, said in a statement that Netflix will showcase Sesame Street to a global audience, and thanks to this unique public-private deal, new episodes will be accessible in the U.S. for free through public TV.
“The deal with Netflix and PBS not only provides much needed financial stability for the non-profit (it is slated to host its annual fundraiser next week), but also provides expanded access to the program for free, an extremely unusual arrangement for Netflix.”
Sebastián Lelio Makes Waves at the Cannes Film Festival
Lelio spoke with Deadline at the festival following the premiere of his newest project, The Wave (La Ola)— a movie musical that surrounds the Chilean feminist wave in 2018. 2018 marked a year of mass protests, strikes and civil unrest in Chile, mostly carried out by university and high school students in response to sexism and violence against women in educational institutions. This movie comes at a culturally significant time, as there has been an increase in student-led protests.
You might be thinking: Why is this a musical? After the mixed-to-negative response to Emilia Pérez, a movie musical that is also in Spanish, viewers may be weary to give this new movie musical a chance.
In his interview with Deadline, Lelio makes it clear that the use of music and performance in this movie are intentional. He described the musical element of the movie as “more of depiction of political cacophony.”
“Daniela López stars in the film – which debuted in Cannes Premiere – as a music student who joins the cause, haunted by an incident with her voice teacher’s assistant. She is joined in the cast by a raft of young Chilean acting talents including Paulina Cortés, Lola Bravo and Avril Aurora.”
Latest Kristen Stewart Project Gets a Streaming Release Date
Even if you love Kristen Stewart, you might not have appreciated her starring role as a weather buoy in the 2024 post-apocalyptic romance, Love Me. If you left the theater with mixed feelings in 2024, or just overall confusion, you’ll be happy to know that on June 16 the film will be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.
“The movie, which follows a buoy and a satellite who meet online long after human extinction (yes, you read that right), will be available on Paramount+ with Showtime via Bleecker Street’s continuous partnership with the service. During their journey together, Me/Deja (Stewart) and Iam/Liam (Yeun) discover what life on earth was like for humans and in the process find out who they are, and what it means to love and live (and, presumably, laugh).”
