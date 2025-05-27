Link Tank: King of Ashes Giveaway and Peacemaker Season 2 Details

After taking a break to work on Superman (2025), Gunn and John Cena, who plays the titular role, are excited to bring the show back following a three year hiatus. Things are changing in season 2, according to Gunn– the show will resume a “couple of years” following the events of the season 1 finale, and feature an even larger ensemble of characters in the DC universe, including Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) and Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo).

Gunn also promises a “really, really, really” big cameo near the end of the season. He further talks about the now-viral credits dance and how that will evolve for season 2. And while he can’t promise the characters will be earnestly dancing to Wig Wam’s 2010 hit, “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” again, he can reveal that Eagly, Peacemaker’s loyal companion, will be dancing in it alongside the new cast.

“Season 2 is going to explore how Peacemaker struggles to be taken seriously by the metahuman community. “He’s still considered a punchline among all of the other metahumans, so he’s starting the season in a bad place,” James [Gunn] says. “As are all of our heroes, all of the 11th Street kids — well, everybody but Vigilante [Freddie Stroma], who just always seems to be okay with everything.”

Jafar Panahi Snags the Palme d’Or

With the 2025 Cannes Film Festival coming to a close on Memorial Day weekend, we now have our new Palme d’Or winner– Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi took home the top prize for It Was Just an Accident, which follows a man and his pregnant wife as they seek revenge on who they believe is the same Iranian government inspector who tortured him years earlier.

“The director (Jafar Panahi) of ‘No Bears,’ ‘Taxi,’ ‘This Is Not A Film’ and more has continued to make movies, despite a ban, though he has not been able to attend the festival for over two decades. In 2010, he was due to serve on the competition jury at Cannes but incarceration prevented him traveling to France. The festival kept an empty chair for him, and that year, actress Juliette Binoche held up a sign bearing his name as she accepted the award for best actress. Now fifteen years later, a jury headed by Binoche awarded his film ‘It Was Just an Accident’ the Palme.”