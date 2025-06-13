Pixar Slate Reveal: What We Learned About Toy Story 5, Hoppers, And More
We break down Pixar's upcoming slate, including the first footage of Toy Story 5 that gives us a surprising peek into the film's "toys vs. tech" narrative.
Pixar has been delighting audiences with its house animation style and world-building for three decades, and the Disney-owned animation studio is showing no signs of slowing down. And unlike Andy, they haven’t aged out of playing with their toys.
At the Annecy’s International Animation Film Festival, Pixar dropped a series of announcements, teasers, and special previews of their upcoming slate, including the much-anticipated first-look at Toy Story 5.
Den of Geek attended a private screening, with remarks from Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter, in early June ahead of the festival. During the presentation to the press, Docter hinted at the company putting its focus and energy to its theatrical slate, a notable change after recent releases like Dream Productions, set in the Inside Out universe, and the original Win or Lose debuted in early 2025. It’s a telling sign for Disney’s shifting approach to Disney+. The studio’s latest film, Elio, hit theaters on June 20th.
“Our hope is that we can somehow tap into the things that people remember about the communal experience of seeing things together,” Docter said. “It’s different than sitting at home on your computer watching something [compared to] when you sit with other human beings in the dark and watch the flickering light on the screen. There’s something kind of magic about that.”
Pixar is aiming to be back on a timeline of three films every two years, with Toy Story 5 and an original story titled Hoppers releasing in 2026, and another original, Gatto, hitting theaters in 2027.
Docter boldly stated that Pixar is “standing on one of the strongest slates we’ve ever had.” While bullish for a studio that has had an unprecedented run of success in the world of animated features, the early footage we saw leaves plenty of room for optimism.
Is Pixar so back? Here’s what we learned from the presentation and footage…
Toy Story 5 – June 19, 2026
Woody, Buzz, Jesse and the gang will all be returning for the fifth feature film in one of Pixar’s most beloved franchises. Docter confirmed Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack will reprise their respective roles.
Written and directed by Andrew Stanton, who has worked on all of the films, and co-directed by McKenna Harris, Toy Story 5 catches up to our modern, tech-oriented world, and how that affects children’s interests. Bonnie, now eight, is given a brand new, shiny tablet, called a Lily Pad. The new tech allows Bonnie to stay connected and chat with all of her friends, slowly detaching her from her old toys. But just like all the other toys, Lily can talk, and she’s quite sneaky. Lily believes Bonnie needs to get rid of her old, childish toys completely. Feeling Bonnie slipping away, the toys call Woody for back up, but after not seeing Buzz for some time, the two go back to their old ways of constantly butting heads.
“With some films, you’ll struggle to find new things to talk about. And you know, this is [Toy Story 5]. We still are finding new aspects of what it is to be a toy… There’s more of a spotlight on Jesse, so there’s that’s a whole nother facet to it as well. And she’s just such a rich, wonderful character to see on screen,” Docter says.
Pixar screened the opening scene for press, which saw a fresh pallet of new Buzz Lightyear figures washed up in a shipping container on a remote island. Think Toy Story meets Cast Away as the Lightyears band together to concoct a way to get home, wherever that might be, in an unexpectedly gripping start to the fifth installment.
Hoppers – March 6, 2026
Preceding Toy Story 5 and kicking off 2026 for Pixar will be an all-new story, Hoppers.
The film follows Mabel (Piper Curda), a college student and nature enthusiast as she fights to save a beloved glade near her childhood home from a highway project that will bulldoze through it– brought forth by the greedy mayor voiced by Jon Hamm. With little support from those around her, Mabel enlists the help of “hoppers,” a clever group of scientists who’ve found a way to “hop” their minds into robots. When Mabel hops into the body of a beaver, she sets off to get other animals to return to the glade, hopefully halting construction. The animals take her to meet their rather conflict-avoidant leader, King George (Bobby Moynihan), and she soon learns that the animal world is a lot more complex than she had thought.
The footage screened saw Jon Hamm’s mayor abducted by beavers in a slapstick scene that corroborated Docter’s excitement for the project. Like Pixar’s highest highs, Hoppers appears to be charming and big-hearted, and it certainly won’t hurt merchandise sales at the Disney parks with the adorably designed animals in this film. Docter compared Hoppers to Mission Impossible meets Planet Earth. We’re locked in.
Gatto – Summer 2027
In maybe the most creatively intriguing announcement, a new film titled Gatto is in production from the team behind Luca. Gatto will employ the same classic Pixar animation-style, but with a painterly twist to match the artistic vibe of Venice. The art direction shown in short clips was stunning and unique spin on Pixar’s house style.
The film is set in Venice, Italy, a destination popular for its stunning architecture and romantic ambience, that some only dream of visiting one day. It’s not so ideal, however, for Nero, the protagonist of the upcoming Pixar-original film, Gato. Nero is a black cat, who people turn the other way from because they fear he’s bad luck. With no other options, Nero turns to the seedier side of the stray cat scene in Venice, where he soon finds himself in hot water with Rocco, a cat mob boss. The heart of the film is Nero’s love for music, and his budding friendship with a street musician named Maya, who is also an outsider.