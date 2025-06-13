Pixar Slate Reveal: What We Learned About Toy Story 5, Hoppers, And More

Pixar is aiming to be back on a timeline of three films every two years, with Toy Story 5 and an original story titled Hoppers releasing in 2026, and another original, Gatto, hitting theaters in 2027.

Docter boldly stated that Pixar is “standing on one of the strongest slates we’ve ever had.” While bullish for a studio that has had an unprecedented run of success in the world of animated features, the early footage we saw leaves plenty of room for optimism.

Is Pixar so back? Here’s what we learned from the presentation and footage…

Toy Story 5 – June 19, 2026

Woody, Buzz, Jesse and the gang will all be returning for the fifth feature film in one of Pixar’s most beloved franchises. Docter confirmed Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack will reprise their respective roles.

Written and directed by Andrew Stanton, who has worked on all of the films, and co-directed by McKenna Harris, Toy Story 5 catches up to our modern, tech-oriented world, and how that affects children’s interests. Bonnie, now eight, is given a brand new, shiny tablet, called a Lily Pad. The new tech allows Bonnie to stay connected and chat with all of her friends, slowly detaching her from her old toys. But just like all the other toys, Lily can talk, and she’s quite sneaky. Lily believes Bonnie needs to get rid of her old, childish toys completely. Feeling Bonnie slipping away, the toys call Woody for back up, but after not seeing Buzz for some time, the two go back to their old ways of constantly butting heads.

“With some films, you’ll struggle to find new things to talk about. And you know, this is [Toy Story 5]. We still are finding new aspects of what it is to be a toy… There’s more of a spotlight on Jesse, so there’s that’s a whole nother facet to it as well. And she’s just such a rich, wonderful character to see on screen,” Docter says.