Link Tank: New Wave of Biker Mice From Mars Toys and France’s Oscar Dark Horse
The NacelleVerse expands with new action figures, Kevin Bacon plays against type, and Nouvelle Vague might bring France back to the Oscars.
Nacelle Unveils Wave 2 of Biker Mice From Mars Action Figures
Nacelle is expanding its NacelleVerse with a new wave of Biker Mice from Mars 1/12 scale figures, now featuring iconic villains and fresh heroes. The lineup includes Charley, Carbine, Lawrence Limburger, Doctor Karbunkle (with Fred the Mutant) and Greasepit. Each action figure will be packed with eccentric accessories and interchangeable parts. Following strong fan demand, production was fast-tracked to bring more characters and long-awaited villains to shelves. The beloved animated series is also being revived by Nacelle alongside Maximum Effort’s Ryan Reynolds.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Reunite Onscreen for The Best You Can
Kevin Bacon puts his dancing shoes back on for Michael J. Weithorn’s new film The Best You Can, which premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 7. This new Bacon feature, however, is far from a musical, and it will be the first time in over 20 years that Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick reunite on the screen.
The new film will follow Stan (Bacon), who is home security guard, and Cynthia (Sedgwick), a doctor who forms an unlikely bond with Stan after her home gets invaded. Their friendship is formed entirely over text following their initial encounter.
Of course, working with actors who are married in real-life can throw off the illusion of an unexpected connection that Weithorn is trying to achieve. His solution? Weithorn tells Entertainment Weekly that he asked Bacon and Sedgwick to avoid rehearsing together; he also decided to put Sedgwick in a wig (brilliant) to hopefully make her appearance foreign to Bacon, and set the scene for the two meeting for the first time– and not that they’ve been married for like 36 years.
“For Weithorn, the experience opened him up to the idea of writing a film where texting is one of the primary modes of communication between his protagonists, reflecting its prevalence in day-to-day life. ‘With new people we find that, especially someone who’s a potential friend or someone you might be dating, sometimes it’ll be very awkward and you’re trying to struggle to figure out what they meant or why they didn’t text back,’ he notes. ‘All of the politics and the nuances of texting, it’s more often than not a little clunky.’”
Read more at Entertainment Weekly
Nouvelle Vague Could Be France’s First Best International Film Winner at the Oscars in Over 30 Years
It’s been over 30 years since France has received a statuette for best international film, and in 2026, it might just be an American filmmaker to make that change.
Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague recently premiered at Cannes, and has since been acquired by Netflix. Despite speculation, the film is eligible to be selected by France’s Oscar committee since it was shot mostly in French. Furthermore, Linklater employed a local artistic and production team, which heavily factors into the selection committee’s decision, given the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences requires the creative control of the film be mostly in the hands of the country’s citizens. The only opposing force would be the film’s current release date, which falls after AMPAS Sept. 30 deadline.
If you’re thinking: I think I’ve seen this film before– you’re not alone. France was just inches away from scoring best international film at the 2025 Oscars with Emilia Pérez, which Netflix also acquired; it only cost them $12 million, and was one of the most controversial films of the year. One almost certain deterrent from it winning best international film was a brewing controversy over lead actress’ Karla Sofia Gascon’s offensive tweets just in time for award season.
Still, following its Cannes premiere, though it did not win any prizes at the festival, critics have been abuzz with glowing reviews for Nouvelle Vague. The premiere even visibly moved Quentin Tarantino, who then led a burst of enthusiastic applause and a long standing-ovation from the audience.
“It would certainly be ironic — and hard to swallow for some — to finally see an American filmmaker score France’s first international feature film Oscar after more than 30 years (the last one dates back to 1993 with Regis Wargnier with ‘Indochine’).’”
Read more at Variety
Warner Bros. Delays Animal Friends Release
Reviving a beloved ’90s classic about animated space mice is not the only thing Ryan Reynolds has been up to– he’s also set to star in an upcoming live-action hybrid movie directed by Peter Atencio, Animal Friends.
The film was set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 10, but that date has since been moved to May 1, 2026. Alongside Reynolds will be Aubrey Plaza, Jason Momoa, Dan Levy and TikTok star/rising pop-princess, Addison Rae.
“The road trip adventure feature is now set to hit theaters May 1, 2026, after previously having been scheduled for Oct. 10, 2025. Peter Atencio directs the film from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.”
Read more at The Hollywood Reporter