Link Tank: What We Know About The Hunger Games Prequel So Far

Later this year, audiences will return to Panem for the first time since 2015 in a prequel to The Hunger Games. Here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming film.

“Set over at least six decades before the events of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to follow a young Corionalus Snow before his authoritarian rule over Panem. The film will serve as an adaptation of the 2020 prequel released by author Suzanne Collins. It will delve into the origins of the Hunger Games, expand on Panem’s lore, and touch on the histories and backgrounds of several characters we may remember from the original franchise. Here’s everything we know so far.”

