Link Tank: What We Know About The Hunger Games Prequel So Far
All the details we have about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes so far, LEGO reveals new series of Disney figures, fun facts you might not have known at Michael B. Jordan, and more in Link Tank!
Later this year, audiences will return to Panem for the first time since 2015 in a prequel to The Hunger Games. Here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming film.
“Set over at least six decades before the events of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to follow a young Corionalus Snow before his authoritarian rule over Panem. The film will serve as an adaptation of the 2020 prequel released by author Suzanne Collins. It will delve into the origins of the Hunger Games, expand on Panem’s lore, and touch on the histories and backgrounds of several characters we may remember from the original franchise. Here’s everything we know so far.”
In honor of the 100th anniversary of Disney, LEGO is releasing a celebratory Minifigure Series featuring characters such as Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Sorcerer Mickey, Robin Hood, and more.
“The two previous series of Disney Collectable Minifigures were remarkably popular and another, 71038 Disney 100 Collectable Minifigures, has been revealed today. Eighteen minifigures are included in this series and you can find high-resolution images of the full range after the break and in the database.”
What does the “B” in Michael B. Jordan stand for? Learn this and more about the Creed star.
“Since making his acting debut in an episode of The Sopranos in 1999 and breaking out as Wallace, a guilt-ridden drug dealer in The Wire, in 2002, Michael B. Jordan has gone on to star in several Ryan Coogler-helmed films, including Black Panther, Fruitvale Station, and Creed.”
When you make a lot of movies, you’re bound to have a stinker in there at some point. Here are some of the worst films from the most legendary Hollywood filmmakers.
“The directors on this list ranks among the most decorated in Hollywood history, with a banquet table full of Oscars to their collective credit and some of cinema’s most revered and lucrative titles scattered across their CVs. But even the likes of Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, James Cameron, and Francis Ford Coppola can swing and miss big.”
After years of heavy malignment from fans and critics alike, maybe it’s time to admit there is no saving Cyberpunk 2077.
“The world loves nothing more than a bad game’s redemption arc—see No Man’s Sky for a similar example of the genre—and as bad as Cyberpunk had been at release, surely CD Projekt Red, after spending all that time and money to make the game, would eventually spend enough time and money to fix it?”
After winning multiple Emmys for her performance as Rue on Euphoria, Zendaya will reportedly earn $1 million per episode of the series moving forward.
“Zendaya is blazing a trail for young, female actresses everywhere. As a part of a widely talented class of rising stars, Zendaya has garnered herself two Emmys wins for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. A critical part of the series, new reports have indicated that Zendaya is slated to earn $1 million USD per episode for season three of the series.”