“Despite having all the conventions of a zombie show—a worldwide catastrophe, survivors, and mindless creatures that once were human—The Last of Us wants us to know that it really doesn’t want to be one. Cinematographer Eben Bolter, who worked on the show, said in an interview with The Credits that the word ‘zombie’ was banned from the set. Journalists writing and talking about the show have been reminded by HBO to use the preferred term ‘infected’ instead. But is it a distinction without a difference? Or is The Last Of Us creating something truly novel?”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently the worst-reviewed Marvel sequel of all time on Rotten Tomatoes. What other sequels didn’t even remotely live up to their predecessors?

“Sequels don’t necessarily get the bad rap they once did. In addition to achieving success at the box office, many cinematic follow-ups are met with critical acclaim. Two out of the 10 Best Picture nominees for this year’s Academy Awards are the second entries in their franchises. But for every Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), there are plenty of sequels that remind us how they got their poor reputation. Here are the worst movie sequels of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

No, the Tetris movie is not about the game coming to life; it’s more of a Cold War thriller.