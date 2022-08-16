Link Tank: First Look at The Hunger Games Prequel

The first look at The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has been revealed, showcasing Rachel Zegler’s character and a young Coriolanus Snow.

“‘This is very much a story about love,’ says Francis Lawrence. The sentiment may be surprising, coming from the director of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes—but there’s far more to this prequel than the Games you’re expecting. ‘It’s this kind of love story set in a different kind of a world in a different time,’ he adds. ‘A very intimate love story.’ He isn’t wrong.”

Bryce Dallas Howards speaks out on the pay gap between her and her Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt but also explains Pratt helped get her better royalties from the franchise elsewhere.