Link Tank: First Look at The Hunger Games Prequel
Our first look at The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been revealed, Ezra Miller apologizes, The Rings of Powers will drop two episodes at once, and more in Link Tank!
The first look at The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has been revealed, showcasing Rachel Zegler’s character and a young Coriolanus Snow.
“‘This is very much a story about love,’ says Francis Lawrence. The sentiment may be surprising, coming from the director of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes—but there’s far more to this prequel than the Games you’re expecting. ‘It’s this kind of love story set in a different kind of a world in a different time,’ he adds. ‘A very intimate love story.’ He isn’t wrong.”
Bryce Dallas Howards speaks out on the pay gap between her and her Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt but also explains Pratt helped get her better royalties from the franchise elsewhere.
“It is 2022 and we’re still talking about female co-stars in Hollywood making significantly less than the male leads. This time, it happened to Bryce Dallas Howard with her contracts for the Jurassic World movie. According to Variety, 2018 reports showed a stark difference between Howard’s payday from the films versus her co-star Chris Pratt. But now, she’s clarifying that the initial report was wrong in how much she was making, and the true story is … actually worse.”
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is releasing its first episodes at once, and fans of the universe will get to catch them a day earlier than announced.
“Director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) will set up the world of Middle Earth in its second age with his two episodes debuting as the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And we’re going to get eight episodes full of the rich and dense Tolkien for a new generation.”
The Flash star Ezra Miller apologies for their antics of the last few months and vows to get help in the future.
“Ezra Miller has issued a public apology (and expressed plans to enter mental health treatment) following a series of controversies, altercations, and legal troubles that most recently culminated in a felony burglary charge in Vermont. ‘Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,’ Miller says in a statement, per Variety.”
The competitive Super Smash Bros. community really, really hates one particular character: Steve from Minecraft.
“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stans had an exciting weekend as SmashCon, an annual tournament dedicated to Nintendo’s popular crossover fighter (and clones like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl) wrapped up on August 14. There were plenty of upsets, including one of the world’s best players, MkLeo, taking fifth place in the tournament’s singles bracket. But what’s melting down the competitive community right now is that a player named Onin took home first place playing Steve from Minecraft, and now a lotta people want the character banned from future tournaments because of how busted he is.”
The upcoming John Wick spinoff series The Continental is moving from Starz to Peacock.
“The upcoming John Wick prequel The Continental is exclusively heading to Peacock after Lionsgate and the streamer signed a multi-year deal for the three-part special event. The Continental is set to premiere on Peacock in 2023 and will take a deep dive into the origin story and inner workings of the Continental Hotel, a staple in the John Wick universe that takes in assassins. The story will be told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, who is forced to face the deadly New York City underworld in 1975 to gain control of the important hotel.”