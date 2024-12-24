Link Tank: Tour the Vault of Luxury Marvel Collectibles at East Continental Gems
Check out ECG’s Marvel-inspired jewelry; plus a Dexter prequel, a Creature Commandos renewal, and more in the Link Tank!
Host Aaron Sagers visited the East Continental Gems showroom in New York City to see some of the most luxurious Marvel collectibles in existence.
The Bad Sisters season 2 finale was titled “Cliff Hanger” for a reason, and the cast spoke about what the implications are moving forward.
Sarah Greene: “The weather that night was absolutely chaotic. Every time we went on set, it rained, so we spent most of the night in our trailer together, napping in the bed. It was quite a nice time. The crew were soaked. But, yeah, it was a real cliff, it’s not CGI, it’s not a studio somewhere.”
A Dexter prequel following the Trinity Killer is still in the works with original showrunner Clyde Phillips at the helm.
“The network and studio executives are also likely waiting to see how Original Sin does to gauge if there is appetite for a further Dexter universe expansion before committing to Trinity. So far, things are looking promising as the series premiere of Dexter: Original Sin racked up 2.1M global viewers across Paramount+ and Showtime in the first three days of availability.”
The DC Universe’s animated offering, Creature Commandos, has been renewed at Max for a second season.
“‘Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes,’ said Peter Girardi, executive vp alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation. ‘We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters.’”
Robert Eggers considers his Nosferatu star and regular collaborator Willem Dafoe to be “one of the greatest actors of all time.”
Willem Dafoe: “I want to try to be that guy that he thinks I am. But it’s a mutual respect and he inspires me terrifically. And not just his way of working and what he does, but his character, where creating this stuff fits into his life. It’s pretty extraordinary.”