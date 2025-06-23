Marvel vs. DC Auction on eBay Live Features $250 Mystery Box Giveaway
Comics legend Mike Carbonaro joins us for another live auction on June 26, bringing a unique opportunity for attendees to win a valuable mystery box!
Would you like a chance to win a $250 Mystery Box packed with comics and collectibles, hand-selected from the massive collection of the one and only Mike Carbonaro, comic book dealer, convention pioneer, and longtime friend to fans everywhere? Then you’ll want to be sure to be in attendance during our upcoming Marvel vs. DC live auction, coming to eBay Live on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
How to Join
Entering the giveaway couldn’t be simpler! Just follow this link to Thursday’s live auction and set a reminder to get a notification sent to your phone when the eBay Live stream is about to begin. Alternatively, you can click here to set a personal calendar reminder. If you are in attendance when the Mystery Box is being given away, you’ll be eligible! And while you’re on our eBay listing, you should definitely click “Save seller” so that you’ll never miss any of our exciting live auctions.
About the Auction
The titans of comic book publishing will collide in this cavalcade of rare issues, and whether you’re Team Marvel or Team DC, this event promises rare finds, legendary stories, and an epic giveaway that comic fans won’t want to miss. Carbo is famous for his generous surprises, and during the live auction, he’ll choose one lucky attendee at random to receive this exclusive prize.
But that’s not the only treasure up for grabs. The Marvel vs. DC showdown features some of the biggest collectibles ever to hit our live auction lineup. From Marvel, there’s the complete five-issue limited series of Civil War (2015) in stunning near mint to mint condition. A modern classic inspired by the original 2006 storyline, this series explores an alternate outcome of the superhero civil war, with Iron Man and Captain America leading opposing factions in a fractured Marvel Universe.
On the DC side, the lineup features All-Star Squadron #1, published in 1981. This Bronze Age key issue features the origin and first appearance of the All-Star Squadron, bringing together some of DC’s greatest Golden Age heroes in a thrilling World War II setting.
Also included is Fantastic Four #97 from 1970, written by Stan Lee with artwork by the legendary Jack Kirby. This issue introduces the Monster from the Lost Lagoon, blending classic Marvel adventure with a mysterious, aquatic twist. You’ll also find Fantastic Four #92 from 1969, which features the Thing battling the mighty Torgo in an epic gladiator showdown!
Rounding out the Marvel highlights are two modern collectibles, both CGC-graded 9.8 Signature Series editions. The first is Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (2024), featuring the Ryan Stegman variant cover and signed by the artist himself, and the other is Thor #1 (2014), featuring the Skottie Young “Baby Variant” cover, also signed by the artist. This key issue launches the acclaimed storyline featuring Jane Foster as Thor, making it a must-have for collectors and fans of modern Marvel milestones.
All items have starting bids of only one dollar, so whether you’re hunting for older collectibles, modern gems, or just want a shot at Carbo’s coveted Mystery Box, mark your calendar and join us live. You might just come away with something to rival the most valuable items in your collection for only a few bucks.