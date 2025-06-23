Marvel vs. DC Auction on eBay Live Features $250 Mystery Box Giveaway

Would you like a chance to win a $250 Mystery Box packed with comics and collectibles, hand-selected from the massive collection of the one and only Mike Carbonaro, comic book dealer, convention pioneer, and longtime friend to fans everywhere? Then you’ll want to be sure to be in attendance during our upcoming Marvel vs. DC live auction, coming to eBay Live on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to Join

Entering the giveaway couldn’t be simpler! Just follow this link to Thursday’s live auction and set a reminder to get a notification sent to your phone when the eBay Live stream is about to begin. Alternatively, you can click here to set a personal calendar reminder. If you are in attendance when the Mystery Box is being given away, you’ll be eligible! And while you’re on our eBay listing, you should definitely click “Save seller” so that you’ll never miss any of our exciting live auctions.

About the Auction

The titans of comic book publishing will collide in this cavalcade of rare issues, and whether you’re Team Marvel or Team DC, this event promises rare finds, legendary stories, and an epic giveaway that comic fans won’t want to miss. Carbo is famous for his generous surprises, and during the live auction, he’ll choose one lucky attendee at random to receive this exclusive prize.

But that’s not the only treasure up for grabs. The Marvel vs. DC showdown features some of the biggest collectibles ever to hit our live auction lineup. From Marvel, there’s the complete five-issue limited series of Civil War (2015) in stunning near mint to mint condition. A modern classic inspired by the original 2006 storyline, this series explores an alternate outcome of the superhero civil war, with Iron Man and Captain America leading opposing factions in a fractured Marvel Universe.