How Much Dexter Is Too Much Dexter?

It’s been well-documented that the show spiraled in quality during the last two or three seasons. A rebound throughout season eight couldn’t make audiences forget about the infamous series finale that was sent to the Hall of Shame. This fumble at the goal line is perhaps to blame for why there is so much more Dexter in the years that have followed. Showtime, original showrunner Clyde Phillips, and the rest of the creative team keep wanting to revisit the Morgans with the hope that the poor ending to the first show can be erased.

Thankfully, the character himself is so compelling that there will always be people willing to sit down and watch him navigate his messy, immoral existence. People live vicariously through Dexter because he doesn’t seem as evil as his actions insist he is. Humans are all predisposed to at least some level of violence on an evolutionary level. Dexter’s desire to take another life belies the many qualities that make him human rather than a monster. Seeing that raw capability for destruction juxtaposed with the empathy and need for affection and normalcy makes for truly fascinating television. Michael C. Hall’s career-defining performance only makes it easier to keep asking him to embody the character.

The excess of spinoffs has made Dexter a story in which we experience nearly every part of the character’s life. Dexter: Original Sin will focus on his early adulthood. Dexter: Resurrection will occupy the time after Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. The original show detailed the prime of his life in his 30s. Factor in that Dexter already dabbled so much in flashbacks to the character’s childhood and teenage years throughout the eight seasons of the show and you have a story that reads like a thorough biography instead of just a snapshot of someone’s life.

This massive timeline isn’t necessarily a bad thing. TV fans have always been predisposed to wanting to follow their favorites far beyond the small snippet of their lives we see in one show. The Big Bang Theory has essentially crafted the Sheldon Cooper Extended Universe. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans craved even more of the Gilliverse after the conclusion of the latter spinoff. Even The Sopranos creator David Chase returned to New Jersey to show a younger Tony Soprano and his surrounding associates in the lukewarm film The Many Saints of Newark.

The main issue with adding more content to a story is diluting the original one. David Chase may regret making the Sopranos movie because the quality was much lower than the TV show. Vince Gilligan won’t craft any more Walter White stories because Breaking Bad is universally beloved. Why change the final impression of art if it’s already flawless?

Dexter doesn’t have to worry about this quandary. Because the first series already stumbled and jeopardized its legacy with poor writing and overwrought storylines in latter seasons, the repetition of continuous sequels and prequel series can’t do any more damage to the brand. Fans can continue to immerse themselves in Dexter and his many interesting friends and family members without the burden of greatness hanging in the background.