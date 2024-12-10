Tonight: Join Our Live Charity Auction Featuring Rare Marvel Collectibles

Join the ECG charity auction here!

Den of Geek returns to eBay Live for an extraordinary charity auction for the holidays that includes plenty of surprises for collectors. Benefiting the First Responders Children’s Foundation, the event will stream live from the stunning flagship location of East Continental Gems in Tribeca, New York on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 8 PM ET. With all of the amazing items up for bids and such a worthy cause, this event is a must-attend for collectors and fans alike.

The auction lineup is packed with treasures, including exclusive rare graded and ungraded comic bundles, and the centerpiece of the evening will be ECG’s Micro Infinity Gems, part of their stunning Marvel Collection that would be the envy of Thanos. These dazzling gemstones, inspired by the iconic Infinity Stones, are true masterpieces for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looking for a gift for themselves or their loved ones. Additionally, collector’s edition cards from the same collection will also be up for grabs.

Adding to the excitement, the live event promises a few surprises, making it an unforgettable evening for bidders and spectators alike. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time participant, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of pop culture history while supporting a vital cause. The First Responders Children’s Foundation provides crucial aid to the families of first responders, including scholarships and emergency grants.