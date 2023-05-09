Link Tank: The Meg 2 Trailer Teases Giant Shark vs. T-Rex

A new trailer for the sequel to The Meg has been revealed, and somehow they’ve managed to add a T-Rex to this franchise.

“It was the summer of 2018. A movie starring Jason Statham and a giant shark hit theaters and those who saw it generally enjoyed it. That film, The Meg, went on to gross over $500 million worldwide, if you can believe it, and work soon began on a sequel. That sequel is coming to theaters in August and now has its first trailer.”

The latest expansion to your LEGO Ninjago City has been revealed, and it’s an absolute beaut.