The Little Mermaid First Reactions Surface

By this point, we’ve come to accept live-action remakes of Disney animated classics as part of our world. No matter your feelings about 2017’s Beauty and the Beast or 2019’s The Lion King — that they reimagine beloved stories for a new generation or that they are reheated cash grabs that diminish their better predecessors — there’s no denying their success. In fact, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King are both among the top 20 highest-grossing movies of all time.

So it’s easy to see why fans are interested in the latest movie in the genre, The Little Mermaid. The 1989 adaptation of a story by Hans Christian Andersen from directors John Musker and Ron Clemens kicked off the Disney Renaissance, reversing a trend that included flops The Black Cauldron and Oliver and Company and starting a run of highly-respected and award-winning films, leading to 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, 1992’s Aladdin, and 1994’s The Lion King. With songs by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the movie quickly became a staple of households around the world.

For the 2023 remake, Rob Marshall, who previously helmed Chicago, Into the Woods, and Mary Poppins Returns, steps in as director. The movie follows the same basic plot, with young mermaid Ariel’s curiosity about the surface world eventually driving her into the arms of sailor Eric. The smitten Ariel makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula, who agrees to give her legs in exchange for her voice. Her voice will return, only if Ariel can make Eric fall in love with her.

As has been the case in previous live-action remakes, Disney packs the cast with famous faces and voices. Hamilton breakout Daveed Digs takes the role of the crab Sebastian, Ariel’s oft-ignored advisor, while Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) voices diving bird Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay will try to make our Doctor Sleep-induced nightmares cease by voicing the curious Flounder.